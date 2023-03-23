These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from March 1-15. Wisconsin Property Sales Information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website. This searchable Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) database allows you to locate information on property Sales in Wisconsin. Five years of RETR data is available to Wisconsin municipal and county officials, local assessors, and the public who need property sales information. Under Wisconsin law, these records are public information. When recording a property conveyance deed and other instruments, a seller of real estate is required to file a Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) with the county Register of Deeds. to search, go to https://propertyinfo. revenue.wi.gov/WisconsinProd/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm.
W13393 County Road O. Loos Machine and Automation, LLC, Colby, to 205 West Washington, LLC, Colby. $510,000. Quit Claim Deed/Org Sale.
W12728 Fetke Rd. Diane I.m. Fetke, Ladysmith, to Douglas R. Fetke, Mequon. $139,100. Other/Termination of Decedents Property Interest.
Xxx Hwy 8. Dona M. Leonhard, Turtle Lake, to Dona M. Leonhard Revocable Living Trust Dated March 9, 2023. $98,000. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer to Revocable Trust.
Vacant. Donald Alan Horgen, Ladysmith, to Michael Jason Rasmussen, Waunakee. $157,900. Quit Claim Deed/Parent to Child.
Xxx Hwy 8. Dona M. Leonhard, Turtle Lake, to Dona M. Leonhard Revocable Living Trust Dated March 9, 2023, Turtle Lake $98,000. Other/Correct Scrivener’s Error.
W7040 Falcon Ave. Carol J. Bergsbaken, Tony, to The Ken And Carol Bergsbaken Trust Dated 03/28/03, Tony. $278,700. Quit Claim Deed/Transferring Title to Trust.
N4448 Port Arthur Road. Ronlee E Moore, Ladysmith, to Ronlee E Moore, Ladysmith. $146,600. Quit Claim Deed/Marital Survivorship- Spouses.
Cty Hwy J. Estate of Arline M. Smith, Merrill, to Charles D. And Kathryn A. Breed, Ladysmith. $75,000. Other/Org Sale.
Vacant Land On Sunrise Road, Weyerhauser Wi 54895. Knute D. Forest, Eau Claire, to Chiangkerrleng And Yer Xiong, Eau Claire. $15,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N2429 Two Bear Road, Weyerhaeuser, Wi 54895. Cha Lo, Stacy, Minn., to Joseph And Andrea Sanfelippo, Fall Creek. $105,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N/A. Randy J Kuznar, Birchwood, to Perry A Kuznar, Eau Claire. $45,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
N/A. Perry A Kuznar, Eau Claire, to Randy J. Kuznar, Birchwood. $64,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Vl. Linda Peitzman, Eden Prairie, Minn., to Wyatt D. Shanahan, La Valle. $55,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
8499 Hilo Trail South. Estate of Michael T. Noyes, Bruce, to Bryan P. Noyes, Cottage Grove, Minn. $128,000. Other/Transfer to Beneficiary.
W11000 Dodson Rd. Jeffery R. Pooler, Ladysmith, to James Hansen, Sheldon. $275,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Sheep Camp Road. Georgeann B. Lynch, Holcombe, to Delbert L. Aka D. L. Lynch, Holcombe. $63,550. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N1363 Ranch Road. Brenton C. and Heather J. Henry, Chippewa Falls, to Glen M. And Valerie A. Bryson, Eau Claire. $147,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Vacant Land On Sheep Camp Rd. Northwoods ATP L.P., Johns Creek, Ga., to Gary R. Thompson, Menomonie. $106,200. Other/Org Sale.
923 N 1st Street. Kane’s Rentals LLC, Sheldon, to Hammel Homes, LLC, Chippewa Falls. $55,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Village of Bruce. John W Svoma, Bruce, to John W. Svoma, Bruce. $48,000. Quit Claim Deed/Siblings.
Davlin St. Jared P. And Rebekah Hoover, Conrath, to Kyle B. Garstka, Conrath. $110,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N3784 North 3rd Street, Weyerhaueser Wi 54895.Clyde E Brekken, New Auburn, to Gregory Hall, Weyerhaeuser. $45,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Vacant. Nichole N Huffman, Radisson, to Thomas L Huffman, Ladysmith. $35,500. Other/Abridgement Affecting Title to Real Estate.
308 W 9th St N. Thomas J. Hutnik, Ladysmith, to Hartwood Properties LLC, Chippewa Falls. $150,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
509 E 3rd Street S. Nicole L Weisenberger, Ladysmith, to Hammel Homes, LLC, Chippewa Falls. $170,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.