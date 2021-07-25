The Rusk County Highway Department has been informed by Canadian National the following roadway will be closed to through-traffic and emergency vehicle admittance for railroad crossing repair.
Town of Grant: Near the intersection of County P and County G, at the railroad crossing.
This will be in effect from about 7 a.m., Monday, July 26 to about 5 p.m., Friday, July 30.
