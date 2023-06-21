In a decision that mostly impacts visitors with overnight stays at local lodging facilities, the Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0 at its June 12 meeting to increase the city’s room tax.

The vote hikes room tax from currently 4 percent to a new rate of 6 percent, a 50 percent increase that could generate almost $25,000 in additional revenue to help support local tourism related spending.

