In a decision that mostly impacts visitors with overnight stays at local lodging facilities, the Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0 at its June 12 meeting to increase the city’s room tax.
The vote hikes room tax from currently 4 percent to a new rate of 6 percent, a 50 percent increase that could generate almost $25,000 in additional revenue to help support local tourism related spending.
Room tax at 4 percent last year totaled $48,384 in revenue last year. City projections show this could have been $54,433 at 4.5 percent, $60,481 at 5 percent, $66,529 at 5.5 percent and $72,577 at 6 percent.
Rusk County Tourism Committee Chairman Sue Moore told the council at a public hearing before the decision this has been discussed at recent meetings. She called the 2 percent proposed increase “acceptable” because it would put more funds into local community marketing.
“I think increasing the room tax would benefit the community with more funds with more funds available to actually market our area and to attract more people with events and additional amenities,” Moore said.”Sometimes we tend to shortchange ourselves by not charging enough for something.”
Moore told the council she believes visitors who will pay this extra cost don’t pay a lot of attention to room tax.
“Normally you don’t ask what is the room tax, what is the room tax,” Moore said. “People, I don’t think, take that into consideration.”
Tourism Committee member Cheyenne Makinia, who manages the AmericInn in the city also spoke in favor of the proposal. She said the concept was generated from a state conference she attended this spring.
“They said room tax was not a deterrent for people. They are still going to pay that and come here,” Makinia said.
She added the funds could help fund Saturday operating hours at the Rusk County Visitors Center and organizations who host events in the community.
“I see this is a benefit to everyone who lives here that we can bring more people in and support those initiatives, which then helps our neighbors with their businesses. I see this as a benefit for our community and it will provide a lot more opportunities,” Makinia said.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., told the council the increase would make the city more competitive with other areas.
“This would add considerable tools to our tourism to be able to promote things and help with hosting events,” Christianson said. “We are looking to be more competitive with other areas around us.”
In May, officials had been considering only a 0.5 percent room tax hike that had been projected to generate an additional $5,200 in tourism revenue.
A room tax form shows hotels and motels keep 10 percent of gross taxable receipts. The rest is divided with 55 percent for the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce, 31.5 percent for city tourism and 3.5 percent for city administration. The Ladysmith share assists in funding the city’s annual contribution to county tourism, about $30,000 annually prior to the new increase.
Also at the meeting, the city council unanimously passed a revision to the current ordinance on restrictions on temporary fermented malt beverage or wine licenses. The move, which was recommended by the council’s Legal Affairs Committee, essentially removes a fencing requirement at outdoor events where alcohol is served.
The portion of the ordinance removed states: “Fencing. All organizations shall install a double fence around the main point of sale to control ingress and egress and shall continually station a licensed operator or security guard at the entrance for the purpose of checking age identification. There shall be only one point of ingress and egress. The double fence shall be a minimum of four feet high and a minimum of six feet between fences. A single eight foot chain link fence may be used to meet the fence requirements.”
Generally in the past, the Ladysmith Jaycees and Northland Community Club have been required to have double fencing around their Mardi Gras beer gardens, while the Ladysmith Lions Club has not faced that restriction at its Legacy Amphitheater.
“The previous ordinance was you needed to have fencing and the fencing had to be set up by the organization. From my perspective that was a particularly overly onerous restriction. As long as other laws are being followed I didn’t think we needed to have fencing. It just makes it more difficult for people to have a social gathering,” Ald. Steve Weiss said.
The fencing and extra set-up time eats into fundraising, according to Christianson.
“We are able to carry in parks as it is,” Christianson said.
Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approve a revision of an ordinance regulating outdoor beer garden licenses that drastically pares back its language. The change eliminates fencing requirement and a restriction against beer gardens that are more than 50 percent of the gross floor area of the adjoining licensed premises.
City resident John Pohlman II told the council the state legislature is currently considering revising age restrictions for serving alcoholic beverages. He noted this proposal reference state statute, so it will remain in compliance if the state makes changes.
Ald. Richard Ostenso, a downtown bar owner, asked for clarification.
Police Chief Kevin Julien said the changes allow businesses to host outdoor events without a fencing requirement.
City resident Terry Carter, the city’s municipal court judge, questioned if Ostenso and Ald. Al Hraban, also a downtown bar operator, should be discussing the proposal and voting on it.
City Attorney Al Kenyon said it is permissible.
“We are making it easier for people to have a beer garden,” Weiss said.
No one spoke at a public hearing on the proposed special assessments .
Also at the meeting, the council:
— Held a public hearing on proposed estimated special assessments related to sewer and water installation on all property fronting W. Ninth Street S from Doughty Road to College Avenue. Special assessments total $150,540 for water and $5,042 for curb and gutter. Individual total assessments range from $1,295 to $44,167.
n Unanimously approved an intent to reimburse expenditures for water and sewer utility improvements along Miner Avenue. The decision is part of the process of reconstruction of the main route through downtown between the Rusk County Government Center and Ladysmith Fire Hall next year.
n Unanimously approved the wastewater treatment plant Compliance Maintenance Annual Report. Recent rate hikes has allowed the city to pass in all areas of the report.
— Unanimously approved appointing city resident Marlene Tuma to fill the remaining park board term vacated by Georgi Anderson, who moved out of the area.
— Heard a report of a June 26 public hearing revising the city ordinance on outside consumption. It calls for creating an open carry area downtown or eliminate the restriction altogether.
— Heard a report the city police department received five applications for an officer vacancy.
— Voted after a closed session to not renew the liquor license for West Cove Lanes and to revoke the current license.
