Jeffrey Walsh

At their last board meeting, the Bruce School district made it official that they will have a new district administrator. The current district administrator, Pat Sturzl, is retiring after serving the district for thirty-two years.

The search for a new administrator was held over the last few months. Candidates had until Feb. 27 to submit their applications and once that deadline passed, a review of the applications took place on March 1. First interviews were held from March 8-9 with final interviews occurring on March 21.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.