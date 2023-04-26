At their last board meeting, the Bruce School district made it official that they will have a new district administrator. The current district administrator, Pat Sturzl, is retiring after serving the district for thirty-two years.
The search for a new administrator was held over the last few months. Candidates had until Feb. 27 to submit their applications and once that deadline passed, a review of the applications took place on March 1. First interviews were held from March 8-9 with final interviews occurring on March 21.
The pool of applicants was small, with the board interviewing candidates SuAnn Schroeder and Jeffrey Walsh.
After the search and interviews, the board held a special meeting on March 21 during which Jeffrey J. Walsh was offered the position of district administrator at the Bruce School district. Walsh comes to Bruce with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from UW Eau Claire. He began his teaching career in Roswell, N.M., in 1985. Walsh then moved to Birchwood, where he taught for the next 16 years. After Birchwood, Walsh moved on to become a principal in Webster. From there he moved to Cadott and eventually became the district administrator in Wabeno.
Walsh brings to the Bruce School District 19 years of experience as an English and fifth grade teacher, coaching and athletic director, administrator and elementary and middle school principal. In his new position as district administrator, Walsh will be paid a salary of $131,200.
Board President Roxie Kemmitz said, “Walsh has dedicated his entire career to education and leadership in a school district similar in size to ours and it made him a great candidate.” She also added, “We are excited to welcome Jeff Walsh as Superintendent for the Bruce School District. I think our students, staff and community will find him to be knowledgeable and kind and a good fit for our school district.”
Walsh is an outdoorsman, enjoying hobbies such as hunting and fishing. He also enjoys watching athletics of all kinds, reading and walking. He loves to travel and meet new people. Walsh is married to his wife, Marla, and they have three children. He is a proud grandparent to one granddaughter, Moe Ann.
On July 1, 2023, Walsh will take over as the new district administrator. He is excited to lead the district collaboratively and to be a leader who inspires trust and confidence, who will strive to build positive school and community relationships, and enthusiastically promote the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.