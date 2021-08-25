The Flambeau School Board approved the back to school plan to allow optional masks throughout the school day.
During the Aug. 10 special school board meeting, Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley said she met with Rusk County Public Health before making the back to school plan. The plan focuses on eight components.
First, the plan promotes the recommendation, but not requirement, of vaccinating staff and students. The school has held one COVID-19 vaccine clinic and is expected to hold more to ensure the shot is more readily available to the community.
Second, face masks will be recommended but will remain optional for students and staff. By federal law, masks will be required on school buses until Sept. 13; however, Schley said she is expecting the federal law to be extended.
For those choosing to wear masks, they are encouraged to bring there own, but they will also be provided.
The third component recommends a minimum of three-feet social distancing in the classrooms. The continue to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, the school will continue to keep students in their cohorts as much as possible, according to Schley.
Outside masks breaks will be promoted for their value.
This year public health officials are pushing for weekly testing, however, Schley said she does not recommend weekly testing. Testing will only recommended if a student is ill.
Fifth, efforts to improve the ventilation inside of the school to reduce particles in the air have been encouraged. Schley said, “changing the HVAC system is not something to jump into.” However the HVAC filters will be changed more frequently and there will be more open windows. As long as it is not a safety issues, cracking the windows open on the school bus will also be encouraged.
Proper hand washing and frequent use of hand sanitizer will continue to be put into use as the sixth component of the back to school plan. Staff will also continue to clean and disinfect in the classroom and on buses. COVID-19 is an airborne illness and use of the Clorox 365 will be employed in the classrooms.
The seventh component encourages students to stay home if they are experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Students will be referred to their health care provider for care and testing.
Students will be required to stay home for 24-hours without a fever or medication following an illness. Last year, according to Schley, there was a low spread of COVID-19 throughout the district.
Students and staff will be encouraged, but not required, to be tested for COVID-19.
The last component will allow parents and community members into the building for essential learning opportunities. Pick up and drop off procedures will be the same as last year.
Rusk County Public Health will be following up on contract tracing and quarantine protocols.
“We will monitor the numbers and we won’t shut down the school due to [COVID-19] numbers, only if there are not enough staff,” said Schley.
Of the back to school plan, school board member Joel Taylor said, “there are strong personal and political opinions that are considered more than science. We have to be flexible and willing to learn.” He encouraged those attending to remember some individuals may have different beliefs about COVID-19.
Interviews were held to elect one person to the vacant seat on the school board. Dan Kopacz was elected.
School board member Jen Pestel resigned at the beginning of the meeting.
During school board ideas and communications, school board member Sara Taylor said, “we are faced with adversity and stepping up is what is needed.” She spoke about the importance of being an advocate for the school, making sure school board members are prepared and transparent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.