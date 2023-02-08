A new medical center is on schedule to open soon in Ladysmith, a huge investment that keeps medical care nearby for area residents and good-paying professional jobs in the community.
Ground was broken on the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith in July 2021 in a development projected to exceed $35 million.
The new MMC-Ladysmith will include about 75,000 square feet of departmental areas and, with circulation and support spaces, about 98,000 gross square feet of floor space. This modern two-story facility will include space for the Critical Access Hospital and medical offices for local physicians, visiting Marshfield Clinic Health specialists and other healthcare providers.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems officials say the provider is meeting and exceeding its commitment to the community.
MMC-L Chief Operating Officer Jeff Euclide called the new facility, “a new era of health care for our area.”
“Myself and our team of dedicated leaders, providers and staff are delighted to share the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith with the community and begin seeing patients in our new facility in mid-March,” Euclide said. “The opening of our new facility demonstrates Marshfield Clinic Health System’s commitment to providing high quality health care to Rusk and surrounding counties for years to come.”
The development comes after years of negotiations with Rusk County officials to develop a new medical center to replace the current Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith and Marshfield Clinic facilities on College Avenue near Wis. 27.
To develop a new medical center to combine both facilities, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems system paid the city of Ladysmith $680,000 for the 11 acre site along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and close to Walmart with an opening date target of the first quarter of 2023.
The new facility is on track for the emergency department and in-patient units to be moved on Saturday, March 11. All other services will open on Monday, March 13.
The new facility features 11 all-purpose patient rooms to serve inpatients, six prep & recovery rooms for same-day surgery and seven infusion rooms. There are medical offices for the Rural Health Clinic, primary care providers, visiting MCHS specialists and non-MCHS providers. There are also two operating rooms, with one shelled for future expansion of surgery services. Other amenities include a procedure room for endoscopy and minor procedures, lab, imaging, MRI, CT, X-Ray, ultra-sound, mammography, bone densitometry , diagnostic and treatment spaces.
The emergency department features two trauma bays and six treatment bays. There is a two-vehicle ambulance bay and a helicopter pad. Urgent Care will be co-located with the emergency department, open weekends and after hours Monday through Friday.
Additional offerings include rehab services, physical therapy, cardiac rehab, occupational therapy, audiology, a MCHS retail pharmacy and a MCHS retail optical shop. There are also a conference and education center; food service area for patients, staff, and visitors and spaces for facilities management, materials management and environmental services.
The new medical center will provide employment for about 185 individuals. More expansion is anticipated in the coming months after opening, according to Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Senior Communications Specialist Rebecca Pehlke. This will include indoor MRI services, ENT speciality care, increased cardiology services with addition of another provider based in Ladysmith, on-site behavioral health services, optical shop and services, sleep studies and OBGYN outreach services offering pre- and post-natal care.
“We have about 40 different providers who practice regularly in Ladysmith. We offer 20-plus specialities locally with access to 170 specialities across Marshfiled Clinic Health System,” Pehlke said.
The site includes three access drives off Port Arthur Road, two for visitors and patients with a separate third westerly access for loading and service deliveries. There are 174 total parking spaces with 90 stalls at the upper north half of the site serving visitors and patients and 84 stalls in the lower southeast portion of the site serving the clinic, staff, visitors and patients.
The street level features mostly clinic and rehabilitation spaces that will see the most public foot traffic and a wide open great room that ties the entrance to the river view on the south side of the building. The lower level features in-patient, infusion, pharmacy, surgical suite, emergency, ambulance bays and public areas. A heliport is on the southwest corner of the building, accounting for regulations and travel direction of helicopters.
Marshfield Clinic currently has 40 different providers practicing in Ladysmith offering primary care, emergency care and urgent care services. It is linked to 170-plus specialty services within the broader Marshfield Clinic Health Care System, the largest private medical research institute in the state and Security Health insurance to support patient care. Marshfield Clinic also operates a family dental center and drug and alcohol treatment center in Ladysmith.
Current Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Susan Turney said at the groundbreaking the health care provider is, “in it for the long term.”
“I think this shows our very deep commitment to rural Wisconsin and to Ladysmith,” Turney said. “We knew people were counting on having care locally, the best quality, the safest care possible and be part of the fabric of a larger healthcare system that can offer things that a lot of the smaller hospitals could not.”
Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., said construction of this new facility is “along the beautiful Flambeau River” and “will allow expansion of services and investment in technologies that allow for more comprehensive, localized care for our community in a beautiful setting that will be supportive to healing.”
“This new, state of the art facility is going to be essential for recruitment for both new residents and health care workers to the Rusk County area. That is a great thing for the community and the residents in the area,” Christianson said.
Christianson called Marshfield Clinic “a great community partner.”
“The city has been happy to work with Marshfield Clinic Health System on this project and is grateful for their efforts to ensure quality healthcare for the residents of Ladysmith and Rusk County for generations to come,” Christianson said. “Having been part of the beginning of this process with negotiations to purchase and develop the property while serving as mayor, to the ground-breaking and the upcoming opening of the facility as administrator, I am very happy to see this development through.”
Marshfield Health Care Systems is currently leasing space for its hospital in the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital structure. The senior health facility, Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, also had leased space in this building before relocating last year to space it bought elsewhere in the city. With MHCS relocating its hospital and clinic to the new medical center, the grounds of the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital will be vacant.
Rusk County is currently in discussions to convert the hospital building it owns into apartments. MHCS owns the clinic building, and the fate of that facility is not known at this time.
The new medical center was designed by HGA Architects & Engineers of Minneapolis, Minn. Its construction was managed by Boldt Construction in Eau Claire.
The first hospital in Rusk County was dedicated in 1918. At that time, the medical staff included seven doctors living in the county. In 1947, capacity was added up to 75 beds.
In 1965, a 50-bed nursing home was built adjacent to the hospital with facilities for a larger and improved laundry and central heating plant. This new facility was named St. Joseph’s Home on the Flambeau.
In 1973, the county purchased the hospital and nursing home from the sisters. The county also removed part of the original structure and modernized its front area.
The new medical center is the result of work by a Community Advisory Board made up of local members, healthcare providers and building staff that helped conceptualize building needs.
Gordie Dukerschein, chairman of the Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Community Advisory Board, called the construction “an important addition for Rusk County and surrounding area.”
“Rusk County Memorial Hospital has served this area for many years with the highest standard of care and quality,” Dukerschein said. “This facility is an important step in not only bringing us improved healthcare but also as a springboard in attracting businesses in the related growth in the area. There would be such a ripple effect from this facility in the years to come that will be great for Ladysmith, Rusk County and surrounding area.”
A community open house with masking required is planned for 2-4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.