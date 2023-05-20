Spongy moth spraying

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection plans to spray in Chippewa, Dunn and Rusk counties. Spraying is planned for a site in the town of Big Bend in far southwestern Rusk County, geerally east of Fireside Lake, on May 22-23.

Aerial spraying of BTK to treat for spongy moth is scheduled for Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, weather permitting.

Treating for spongy moth is necessary to control the spread of this destructive and invasive pest that feeds on the leaves of oaks, maples, crabapple, birch, and many other species of trees and shrubs.

