The Ladysmith city council is considering increasing ATV and UTV traffic speed limits in the city to match posted roadway speed limits.
The matter passed through the council’s Legal Affairs Committee this week, and the council has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal at its 5:15 p.m., Monday, July 13 meeting at city hall. The public is invited to attend this hearing and provide input on several ordinance change proposals including wellhead protection, storage of junk, snow and ice removal, lawn length regulations and ATV/UTV speeds.
Police Chief Kevin Julien requested the Legal Affairs Committee review ATV/UTV speed limits in the city, now set at 10 mph. The only difference is on the Brooklyn Bridge (Memorial Park Bridge) on E. Third Street north of Lake Avenue where the ATV/UTV speed limit is 25 mph to avoid impeding traffic on the structure.
“Since I brought this up again, I have done a fair amount of research to see how other communities, big and small have their ordinance written,” Julien said in an email to the committee. “As you can imagine cities in Wisconsin have their ordinances all across the board in regard to ATV/UTV use.”
After looking at other communities and taking all of them into consideration Julien is recommending the city keep the routes as is and still allow users to travel to and from their residence to the nearest route. He also backs the city changing
the speed limit to allow ATV/UTV operators to observe posted roadway speed limits and provisions of 346 of the Wisconsin State Statutes.
Julien believes the change will benefit the city citing traffic backups that result from ATVs and UTVs operating at the current 10mph speed limit.
“If you have operated an ATV/UTV in the city you have probably been like me at one time or another and impeded the vehicular traffic trying to get around you on the fairly narrow streets,” Julien said. “It is an uncomfortable position and wouldn’t have to be that way if an ATV/UTV could operate at the posted limit for vehicular traffic.”
Julien cited the Brooklyn Bridge as an example to trying to prevent dangerous traffic backups due to slower traffic.
“The Memorial Park bridge was opened and a speed limit of 25 mph was placed on it for that reason. It is just as easy to impede traffic on Lindoo Avenue, W. Fifth Street North, Worden Avenue or any street for that matter,” Julien said.
Increasing the ATV and UTV speed limits also could help benefit city businesses. To drive through Ladysmith at 10 mph it takes a fair amount of time on an ATV/UTV, he said.
“Maybe this [proposed increase] would make more people travel through Ladysmith and stop at our local businesses to eat, shop and get supplies. This is big business and keeps many smaller communities going with the ATV and UTV use and tourism surrounding it.”
Increasing the ATV/UTV speed limit in the city was brought up before and denied. Some thought, if these drivers could go 25 mph then they will go 35 mph.
“Maybe, but then more speed enforcement will need to be considered,” Julien said.
Since ATV/UTV use was opened in Ladysmith there have been few complaints to the police department, according to Julien. Most complaints are for excessive speeds and disorderly conduct in which those operators are dealt with accordingly, he said.
