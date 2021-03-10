The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0 at a special meeting, Monday, to approve a construction cost bid that is part of an estimated total $2.1 million downtown city street reconstruction project this year. The city currently has combined enough revenue sources to finance the project through grants and low-interest loans.
Three bids on the street work part of the project were announced at the council’s March 1 meeting, including the approved $1.64 million low bid from Haas Sons Construction of Thorp. The other two bids were $1.84 million from McCabe Construction and $1.81 million from A-1 Excavating.
The street work construction was estimated at $1.69 million.
Last year, the city was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant for the project. The CDBG funds will help improve five downtown streets, including:
n First Street, from Miner to Fritz avenues.
n E. Second Street, from Miner Avenue to the railroad tracks.
n W. Third Street, from Lake to Worden avenues.
n W. Fourth Street, from Fritz to Corbett avenues.
n Lake Avenue, from E. Third to E. Fifth streets.
The CDBG funds require a 2-to-1 city match of $500,000 that can come through a variety of other sources.
The city has applied for other source funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan and Clean Water Fund programs. The city has been awarded up to $500,000 in SDWL program principle forgiveness on water-related items. It was not awarded CWF program principal forgiveness on sanitary sewer items.
However, by applying for this DNR funding, the city becomes eligible for up to $700,000 in low-interest rate loans in each funding program now at 0.9 percent on a 20-year repayment. A typical municipal loan is between 3-4 percent, so the lower interest rate will be a substantial savings for the city.
Low interest repayments will be roughly $25,000-$30,000 per year over 20 years.
There are other project costs including engineering, administration, application and contingency fees. Some of these costs have already been incurred during planning and permitting for the work.
The city now has up to $1.5 million in awarded grant and principle forgiveness money through funding secured for the project. This leaves roughly $600,000 of unfunded costs.
“Essentially at the end, the city is getting a $2.1 million project completed at about 26 percent cost city funded. The rest is being supported through these other grants and principle forgiveness programs,” said Zech Gotham, an engineer with the Ladysmith engineering consulting firm, Morgan & Parmley.
Special assessments on sidewalk, curb, gutter, sewer and water will also be charged to affected property owners to help pay back city borrowing.
All of the items in the project are eligible for low-interest rate loans, according to Gotham.
Some affected sewer pipes being replaced date back to the early 1900s. The majority of water pipes are 6-inch or smaller cast iron water mains with lead joints.
“Any costs that wouldn’t be covered through the grant or principle forgiveness are eligible for low interest loans,” Gotham said. “Anything that is not would be covered by a 20-year note with the low interest.”
The council discussed use of existing funds rather than borrowing, but aldermen quickly pointed to the low interest rates available to the city.
City Administrator Alan Christianson told the council the streets could be eligible for Tax Incremental District funding.
“Rebuilding roads and upgrading the utility system is all in the downtown, which you are hoping is going to generate new growth,” Christianson said. “At those interest rates I think you’d rather borrow and keep the cash on hands for other stuff you may not be so lucky to get such a good interest rate.”
Part of W. Second Street not in the project could be resurfaced later with city TID money as it falls within a TID or TID halo zone.
Some projects like a Flambeau Avenue resurfacing are outside eligible TID areas, and must be funded through other city sources.
CDBG funds are available to the city on alternating years, and recently these dollars have been directed toward streets.
The city street reconstruction does not include another road project planned for this year. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is still in the bidding process of a state resurface of Lake Avenue between Wis. 27 and River Avenue in the city.
