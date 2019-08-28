The Ladysmith School Board was told by a coach last Wednesday the Ladysmith Middle & High School football field bleachers are in rough shape and may even be “not safe.”
Head Football Coach Kirk Yudes told the board at its Aug. 21 regular meeting that Security Financial Bank is willing to partner with the school district in making “a sizable contribution” toward facility improvements.
Earlier this year, the board approved spending up to $8,600 to hire the Stevens Point landscaping design firm Rettler Corporation Professional Services to study ways of improving outdoor athletic facilities at the school. That cost breaks down to $5,200 for a master plan that includes an athletic campus facility study and $3,400 for a topographic survey and base mapping.
Construction is a completely separate and currently undetermined cost, but preliminary estimates are around $1.25 million. Funding could come from the school district, donors or a combination of both. Donors could also receive naming rights to advertise themselves on facilities.
“The facility as a whole, the bleachers are not safe,” Yudes said. “We need to look at stuff now. We can’t wait.”
“There is some safety concerns with the playing surface, and the bleachers especially,” Yudes said.
Yudes also told the board the press box is also starting to rot.
“The community as a whole knows the bleachers are not good,” Yudes said.
The board agreed to allow Yudes to form a committee.
Board members seemed surprised when told the Rettler study may already be completed. A change in district administrator and all school principals this summer may have resulted in the report not reaching the board.
At past meetings, the board has suggested once old referendum debt is paid off in a few years the district may take on new debt for items like constructing a new high school gymnasium, renovating the high school front entrance and improving outside athletics facilities.
Yudes asked the board to look at the big picture of the athletic facilities.
Yudes told the board the track has not been addressed for a decade. He said the surface is starting to peel, and at the current rate of deterioration the school may not be able to host any track meets.
Yudes asked for an 8-lane track over the current 6-lane facility. He also recommended turf over grass for the fields, adding it will save money on mowing and allow the school to host athletic events.
“It gives us a lot of opportunities, and it could help us attract kids,” Yudes said.
“I know this isn’t going to happen overnight,” Yudes said.
Yudes presented the board with a site plan of the outdoors sports complex, which he said came from the Rettler study.
School board member Chryssa Ostenso said the board needs to see the full report, which was not immediately available.
School board member Brett Gerber said there will be many in the community who will support the improvements to the athletic facilities.
“But it sounds like there is information we don’t have,” Gerber said.
It was noted current interim School District Administrator Michael Cox and the new school administrators, Principal Greg Posewitz and Assistant Principal Nathan Steinmetz have a wealth of building improvement knowledge gained at past districts that can be valuable in Ladysmith.
School board member Jeff Wallin told the board improvements at this cost will need a referendum.
“You are not going to be able to fund it out of your pocket. That is for sure,” Cox said.
Wallin noted the board already is considering improvements to the building and athletics in a few years after the old debt is paid off.
“If we don’t have the money, why waste the time?” Wallin said.
Posewitz told the board such a project would be done in phases. He recommended reaching out to businesses to keep costs down.
“We are trying to follow that model,” Posewitz said.
The matter was not on the agenda as an action item, yet the board gave Yudes a verbal approval to form a committee.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved a series of staffing moves prior to the start of the new school year including the resignation of Haley Wicik, Assistant Swim Coach (22% of the Assistant Coach stipend); employment of Hannah Abbiehl as Assistant Swim Coach being paid 22% of the Assistant Coach stipend; employment of Kara Walterhouse (Van Beek) as high school math teacher; employment of Carol Bullard as permanent part-time year-round LMHS Custodian; employment of Kayla Channell as permanent, part-time, school-year LMHS Cook; employment of Hannah Anderson as LES 4K Aide; employment of Rachel Berry as LES Grade 3 teacher; employment of Rebecca Hartzell as LES General Education Aide; employment of Morgan Webster as LES Behavioral Interventionist; contract for Michael Cox; employment of Troy Gago as LHS Special Education teacher; employment of Troy Gago as Varsity Assistant Football coach; transfer of Kalvin Vacho from Varsity Assistant Football coach to Middle School Football coach; transfer of Mike Sprague from Middle School Football coach to Flag Football coach and employment of Steve Alberson as Middle School Boys Basketball coach.
— Voted 6-0 to approve the LES Parent/Student Handbook for 2019-20 as presented. Notable changes include new field trip language to make it sound more like a school activity than like an athletic sporting event, new homework language that puts more emphasis on reading instead of completing assignments and removing truancy language the school district would likely not be able to follow up on.
