The Ladysmith Common Council cast a series of votes at its meeting on Monday, March 23, to apply for $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding to put toward improving a total of nearly nine blocks of five streets located in and around the city’s downtown.
The CDBG projects for 2021 include:
-- E. Second Street -- one-half block from railroad tracks to Worden Avenue, replace water main and water services and street reconstruction; and one block from Worden to Miner avenues, replace storm sewer and reconstruct the street.
-- First Street -- one block from Fritz to Worden avenues including upsizing and railroad casing of water main, replacing storm sewer inlets at intersection and street reconstruction; and one block from Worden to Miner avenues including looping water main and upgrading water main to provide better water quality and fire protection, install copper water services, replace storm and sanitary sewers and street reconstruction.
-- W. Third Street -- one block from Worden to Miner avenues, including looping water mains, replacing sewer and water services and street reconstruction; and one block from Miner to Lake avenues, including looping water main, installing new water services, replacing storm sewer, installing manholes and street reconstruction.
-- W. Fourth Street -- one block from Corbett to Fritz avenues, replacing water main, water services storm sewer, sanitary sewer and services and street reconstruction.
-- Lake Avenue -- two blocks from E. Third to E. Fifth streets, replacing undersized water main, storm sewer at E. Fifth Street, old clay sanitary sewer, services and manholes and street reconstruction.
At the meeting, the council:
-- Voted 7-0 to enter into a grant administration contract with Cooper Engineering.
-- Voted 6-1 to submit the grant application, with Ald. Bill Morgan voting against.
-- Voted 7-0 to commit local matching funds as part of the city’s CDBG application.
-- Voted 6-1 to declare official intent to reimburse expenditures for CDBG assisted projects, with Morgan voting against.
Overall the project is proposed to cost $1.87 million. Funding is planned to come through the $1 million in CDBG money now being applied for and another $870,000 in city sources the city hopes to finance through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund Program and Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, backed by water and sewer utility revenues.
CWFP provides financial assistance to municipalities for wastewater and storm water infrastructure projects. SDWLP provides financial assistance to municipalities for drinking water infrastructure projects. Principal forgiveness may be eligible through these programs to further reduce the city’s share of the total project cost.
Special assessments for any curb, gutter, water and sewer work also are proposed, but these amounts charged to affected property owners have not yet been prepared.
Amy Kelsey, the city’s grant administrator from Cooper engineering, called the utilities incidental.
“The primary focus is the downtown streets that are in very bad condition. It would allow people to be attracted to the downtown area that would serve the entire community again,” Kelsey said.
The city’s grant applications are expected to be submitted this summer with construction beginning in spring or summer next year.
Prior to the action, the council held a public hearing on making the CDBG application.
Aging and deteriorating underground utilities were cited. Some were described as undersized water mains with lead and solder joints.
“That is what drives a lot of it is the underground,” Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said.
The city is eligible for CDBG money every two years, the last being in 2019 for improvements to Worden, Fritz and Summit avenues.
The council held a public hearing on the CDBG grant applications prior to the decision with city staff commenting about the need for more housing and redevelopment. Under CDBG rules, the city is required to provide at least half, in this case $500,000, through other funding sources.
Some of the streets to be improved have already been pulverized and paved over once, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner.
“That was one of the reasons to clump five streets together was to get the city to the point where we were eligible for $1 million to maximize the amount of grant funding,” Gorsegner said.
Morgan, who voted against the CDBG application said W. Fourth Street wasn’t necessary and money designated for that part of the project could be used to repair numerous other city streets.
Some streets also were selected for needed utility improvements, making them eligible for the DNR sewer and water loan programs.
City Administrator Al Christianson cited DNR loan program funds the city is expected to again seek for road work, saving the city additional money in these types of projects. He said the city will most likeley apply for the city’s share of the project through these other sources offering low interest rates and principal forgiveness.
“We will probably apply for most of that additional $865,000 from those sources. They can not only make us 1 percent loans but can and have in the past allowed us to forgive the principal on a portion of that, which amounts to the same thing as a grant. That $865,000 in theory could come back as $500,000 in loans and $365,000 in grant money,” Christianson said. “We are making those applications also. We have been very aggressive about this for several years now and continue to be. I think it is amazing.”
In other matters, the council:
-- Voted 6-1 on new bid solicitation procedures to meet requirements of the Community Development Block Grant Program. It was revised specifically to exempt professional services contracts like engineering, accountants and attorneys from being competitively bid. Contracts could still be competitively bid, but they may be reviewed by the council at its discretion. Council members voiced concern the change could grant greater authority to department heads to make large purchases within city departments such as lawn mowers. It was stated large purchases are usually part of a city budget already passed by the council. Ald. Brian Groothousen spoke in favor of getting bids and the best price so everyone has equal chance to get city business. City Attorney Al Kenyon said the change would not prevent the city from shopping around for the best price. Ald. Marty Reynolds voted no.
-- Voted 7-0 to approve a $1.50 raise for Assistant City Clerk/Treasurer Anthony Devine. A wage review was scheduled as part of his 6-month review. He was hired at $22 per hour and will now make $23.50 per hour. Officials said Devine’s job performance has been exemplary.
-- Held a public hearing on proposed special assessments related to special assessments tied to curb and gutter installment as part of the reconstruction of W. Fifth Street N and Gates Avenue. No one spoke at the hearing. Fifth Street resident Terry Carter submitted written statements.
-- Recommended city hall staff be allowed to staff the city’s spring election polling site due to shortage of poll workers. The city hall staff offered to work and will be paid as a regular city hall work day for them.
-- Heard Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs report firefighters will no longer provide ambulance assistance except for emergency situations during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. Gibbs also reported the new overhead heaters for the fire hall have been ordered as phase one of heating repairs at the facility with a total expected cost of $20,000-$30,000 over three phases.
-- Voted unanimously to waive project hurricane force winds specifications on garage doors at the new public works garage. The waiver would reduce cost, but no bids have been received yet.
