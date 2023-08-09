A Minnesota man was killed last weekend after being struck by a train as he was on a Canadian National mainline trestle over the Chippewa River in northcentral Rusk County.
The person was identified by law enforcement as Patrick Walsh, 59, of Faribault, Minn.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 5:55 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, reporting a person had been struck by a train in the town of Hubbard, northeast of Imalone. The caller advised the person was walking on the train trestle near Capener Road, which turns into Dieckman Lake after making a sharp 90 degree turn to cross the tracks just south of the river.
Law enforcement records indicate the 911 caller was the victim’s brother. They state the caller told dispatchers he and his brother were on the trestle and were unable to get off before the train hit his brother. The caller told dispatchers his brother was still breathing, but pinned under the train.
Arriving rescue teams found Walsh underneath the train. Life saving measures were attempted.
Rescue crews attempted to disconnect the train cars.
A medical rescue helicopter was requested, and a landing area was set up in a mowed field on the east side of the tracks.
Once Walsh was removed from underneath the train, further life saving measures were attempted.
The helicopter landed and CPR was in progress.
Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
Walsh was on the trestle, heard the train coming and couldn’t get off in time, according to Phil Grassmann, chief deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Bruce Fire Department, Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce/Weyerhaeuser First Responders, Canadian National Railroad, and Life Link III Helicopter responded.
The incident is being investigated by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian National Railroad and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
