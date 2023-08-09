Train strikes pedestrian

A Minnesota man was killed last weekend after being struck by a train  as he was on a Canadian National mainline trestle over the Chippewa River in northcentral Rusk County.

The person was identified by law enforcement as Patrick Walsh, 59, of Faribault, Minn.

