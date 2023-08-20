10 YEARS AGO (2013)
The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0 to approve a 17.3 percent hike in sewer utility revenues to be funded by higher rates. The last time the city adjusted sewer rates was in 2009 and the utility is currently operating at a deficit, which is being subsidized by the city’s general fund.
Bruce School Principal Larry Villiard, who retired in June, was back on the job after being rehired by the school board. Villiard explained his 40-day retirement was prompted by the realization that had he waited any longer he would have to wait 75 days to take a new position and would have needed to limit his work to part-time were he to decide to take a job due to new state rules. The educator, who has been at Bruce since 1995, said personal matters also entered in to his decisions and the brief retirement had provided a chance for him to think about it and talk with his family.
Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven P. Anderson announced the appointment of his judicial assistant, Lynette Yotter, as clerk of Rusk County Circuit Court, succeeding Rusk County Circuit Court Clerk Renae R. Baxter. Yotter will take her oath of office Aug. 23 after Baxter’s retirement effective Aug. 22 from the position she has held since January of 1975.
The Ladysmith Common Council has approved a private fundraising campaign in an effort to give something back for the $468,036 in donations the city received following a Labor Day tornado in 2002. Records show Ladysmith and its residents received about $7.33 million in donations, insurance payments, loans, grants and governmental assistance. Businesses also donated truckloads of building materials and tools, and many volunteers came to help the city rebuild.
A presentation to the Ladysmith Personnel Committee on the impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) drew nearly 40 city workers concerned how “Obamacare” would impact their health benefits. The audience was told to brace for fewer insurance companies, less competition, more fees and higher rates by Clark Theilig, a managing partner and benefits adviser with the city’s insurance carrier Spectrum Insurance Group.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
A Town of Flambeau woman escaped from a burning home with only a cut on her hand. Denise Morella was sleeping on a couch on the lower level of a concrete block home when she awoke gasping for air, crawled on the floor and exited the building.
An Elvis impersonator was the scheduled entertainment at a community block party to mark the one-year anniversary of the F-3 tornado. The event was to be held at the fairgrounds in Ladysmith.
Political leaders joined Marshfield Clinic personnel in the dedication of the new Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Dental Center.
The sanctuary of the Congregational United Church of Christ was being torn town after being severely damaged by the F-3 tornado in 2002. The original frame church, erected in 1901, was veneered with brick in the 1920s. The social room of the church was being converted to a sanctuary, and an addition was to replace the old worship space.
The 28th annual Rusk County Livestock Project Sale at the fair brought a total of $51,681 for 47 animals, up 38 percent from the $37,578 paid for 48 animals in 2002.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The top layer of blacktop was milled on Miner Avenue from W. Third Street to E. Third Street prior to repaving the street.
The proposed Ladysmith-Hawkins school tax levy could drop nearly 7 percent from the previous year’s, according to projections.
The Rusk County Wrestling Club hosted 15 wrestlers from a school in Japan.
Michelle Calmes was chosen as 1993 Rusk County Fair Queen. Other members of the court were Trisha Riegel, Carrie Calmes and Jolene Ludwikowski.
The Security State Bank was to merge with MidAmerica Bank in Phillips. The Ladysmith bank and its branches would be known as MidAmerica Bank North.
The Tony Hayshakers won the Independent League’s East Division with a 10-4 record.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Fire started by lightning caused extensive damage to Bud’s Auto Service. When firemen arrived the interior of the building was on fire. A car inside the building was destroyed.
Bruce School District voters rejected the proposed 1983-84 tax levy but agreed to borrow $81,700 to complete a lighted football field north of the school.
Kindergarten students in the Ladysmith-Hawkins School District would continue attending classes all day, every other day. The district had experimented with the concept in 1982-83 and decided to keep that schedule.
The City of Ladysmith signed a contract to furnish its refuse to a waste-to-energy incinerator, which was to provide steam for Pope & Talbot. The contract was contingent upon the plant being built.
Tommy Cash, brother of Johnny Cash, was to headline entertainment at the Rusk County Fair.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The City of Ladysmith learned it would have until June 1, 1974, to find a new landfill. The city had received an earlier letter setting an Oct. 1, 1973, deadline for closing its landfill.
James Scheel was hired as administrator of the Rusk County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home.
The city council authorized purchase of two portable radios for use by Ladysmith firemen.
Hundreds attended the Northwest Gem and Mineral Society show at the Ladysmith Junior High.
A 32-year-old Bruce man was seriously injured when struck by a race car at the Bruce Speedway.
Rounding out the list of Bruce Appreciation Day candidates were Susan Sobkoviak, Peg Shimko, Dawn Gorski, Kathy Weinert, Susan Joyner, Patti Weinert and Donna Mansky.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Bruce and Ladysmith were eligible for federal grants to construct housing for senior citizens and low-income families. Rent for the units would be about $35 per month.
Janet Kowaleski won the dessert baking contest held at the Rusk County Courthouse.
It appeared Rusk County would be the first county in Wisconsin and possibly the nation to apply for an RCD project for land conservation and economic development.
An artist’s rendering of the new Mount Senario College main campus building was printed in the “Ladysmith News.”
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Plans were progressing for the 40th annual Rusk County Fair. A carnival from Texas had been lined up according to fair secretary Ed Sirek.
Forty-four members of the National Guard in Ladysmith were to leave for Camp Ripley on Aug. 16.
The new Ingram-Glen Flora School District received integrated classification from the state.
The Associated Press reported that Raymond Krzyaniak of Weyerhaeuser, a prisoner in the Korean War, had died in a Communist prison camp.
The Ladysmith City Council discussed the condition of the fire hall. The brick walls were in poor shape and the roof leaked. The cost of heating the building next to the Carnegie library was exorbitant.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Entries for the 30th annual Rusk County Fair broke all records.
Restaurants were warned they could not raise the prices of meals above base prices set in April. The OPA requested that patrons report any violations.
The state conservation commission authorized two deer seasons for Rusk County. The first from Nov. 18- 21, inclusive, was to be bucks, only. The second, from Nov. 25-28, inclusive, was for antlerless deer, only.
To date, Ladysmith residents had sent 4,000 packs of cigarettes to the boys fighting overseas.
Serving their country in the war were four Ohlfs boys: Harley and Virgil, sons of Mrs. Dora Ohlfs; and Walter and Harold, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ohlfs.
Coming to the Unique Theater were “Aerial Gunners” starring Loretta Young and Alan Ladd, and “Jitterbugs” with Laural and Hardy.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
It appeared that no concrete paving would be done on Highway 8 in 1933. Blacktopping Wis. 27 south of Ladysmith was not being considered due to the heavy clay soil beneath the roadway.
Forest and brush fires in the vicinity of Ladysmith had become a serious problem within the last few days.
The post office at Walrath was to be discontinued after Sept. 15. Patrons were to be served out of the Glen Flora Post Office.
The militant leader of the state milk pool announced at a speech at Hawkins that a third milk strike may be necessary to raise milk prices.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Ladysmith businesses were to close at noon on Aug. 10 as part of the official mourning for the late President Warren Harding, who was to be buried that day in Marion, Ohio. A memorial service was to be held at the Congregational Church at 2 p.m. Harding was the sixth president to die in office.
“The Ladysmith News-Budget” said that its announcement of the death of President Harding in an “Extra” last week was made possible by radio. William Jung heard a bulletin on his radio set and informed the “News-Budget.” The report was confirmed by the night telegraph operator at the Soo Line depot in Ladysmith.
The log drive of the Hintz Bros. shingle mill in Ladysmith had reached Big Falls. The drive, which started at Beaver Dam Rapids, contained a million feet of cedar logs, poles and posts. Ed Hintz was foreman of the drive. Others on the drive were Alex Parks, Archie Lelien, Leonhard McBride, Frank Strove (“Skunk Frank”) and A. Parker.
A census of out of state cars taken in Rusk County showed that Ladysmith was visited by cars from Minnesota (34), Iowa (10), Michigan (7), Indiana (12), Illinois (29), Washington (1), Kentucky (2), Nebraska (2) and Ohio (1). The census, taken Aug. 8 at the junction of highways 14 and 43 (now 8 and 27), showed 632 Wisconsin cars, 90 out of state cars, 135 light trucks, 2 heavy trucks, 2 motorcycles and 153 horse-drawn vehicles.
The Ogema Lumber Co. of Hawkins changes its name to the Hotz lumber Co., as O.J. Hotz sold his property at Ogema and got the yards at Hawkins.
The Friday feature at the Unique Theater was Tom Mix in “Catch my Smoke” and “Clothes and Oil.” The Saturday feature was Hoot Gibson in “Single Handed” and “Should We Tell?”
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The North Wisconsin Canning Co. finished its second run at its Ladysmith plant. The output for the season was 36,600 cases (24 cans per case) or 878,400 cans, enough to fill 40 average size box cars.
Norman Whiteford announced he would build a two-story brick building on W. Second Street in Ladysmith, opposite the “News-Budget.” Half the building would be occupied by Whiteford’s Jewelry Store (which later became part of Ditmanson’s).
The Unique Theater was going to bring “talking” pictures to Ladysmith. “You not only see the pictures but you can also hear them talk,” said the announcement. Admission was 10 and 15 cents. (The sound was on records that had to be synchronized with the film on the screen. Talking pictures with sound on the film debuted in the 1920s.)
Cement walks were being laid on several downtown streets in Ladysmith.
The derailing of a gravel train near Trout Lake delayed Soo Line passenger train No. 7, which didn’t arrive in Ladysmith until noon, over six hours late.
An auto party consisting of over 30 from Rice Lake were guests for dinner at the Gerard Hotel in Ladysmith.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
An institute for educators was held in Ladysmith with 46 attending. Fifteen of them visited the Menasha Wooden Ware Co. and the Menasha Paper Co. plants.
A large amount of lemon yellow poster paper was being manufactured at the paper mill in Ladysmith. It was shipped to St. Paul.
Miss Ella Corbett hosted a “cobweb party” for some of her young friends, both boys and girls. The event was held in the spacious home of her father, Robert Corbett.
A.E. Moone of Merrill was to open his City Drug Store in Ladysmith on Aug. 17. It was to be located in the west half of the Kurz building opposite the Central (later Baker) Hotel.
Frank Coggins took a load of folks to the blueberry patch southwest of Stanton Settlement.
County clerk Frank Munroe issued the first hunting license of the season to R.J. Sands, Ladysmith hardware dealer. His son Chester, 15, got the second license.
Dr. Blake of Ladysmith was getting around with the aid of crutches, the result of too much baseball last Saturday.
Marshal Sergeant and J.W. Fritz left for San Francisco, where the former was to attend the national Grand Army encampment of Civil War veterans. Fritz was going along for recreation.
