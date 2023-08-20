10 YEARS AGO (2013) 

 The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0 to approve a 17.3 percent hike in sewer utility revenues to be funded by higher rates. The last time the city adjusted sewer rates was in 2009 and the utility is currently operating at a deficit, which is being subsidized by the city’s general fund.

