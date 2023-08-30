The Rusk County Board met for their monthly full board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Items on the agenda were designation of continuing appropriations for IT equipment, a designation for American Rescue Plan Act Funds to be used for internal Rusk County projects, appointing a representative on the Rusk County Community Library board, two closed sessions and the county taking into consideration the recent recommendation of the Personnel  Committee to suspend the Drug Court program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.