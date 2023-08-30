The Rusk County Board met for their monthly full board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Items on the agenda were designation of continuing appropriations for IT equipment, a designation for American Rescue Plan Act Funds to be used for internal Rusk County projects, appointing a representative on the Rusk County Community Library board, two closed sessions and the county taking into consideration the recent recommendation of the Personnel Committee to suspend the Drug Court program.
Numerous people took to the stand during the public comment portion of the meeting to defend the Drug Court. Among them were community leaders and past participants of the program.
Judge Annette Barna spoke first. “Any issue with the drug court can be fixed.” She stated. “They can be fixed if everyone just puts everything aside and we communicate to work on what’s best for the people involved.”
Rusk County Youth Coordinator Rich Gauger said, ““Suspension of drug court is a fatal shot. It’s not going to recover. It’s not going to start back up in a few weeks. So what we’re talking about tonight is killing it. We’re talking about people, about the participants, their families. Do we have challenges with these people? Sure, because they are suffering a disease, suffering addiction. This disease doesn’t go away magically overnight like a shot in the arm. It takes time.”
Brittany Bennet, a former participant of the program said that Drug Court kept her out of prison. “I was looking at 25 years in prison. I would have literally missed everything. They saw something in me worth saving. The program changed my life and my kids still have their mom.”
“It works, it helps fulfill the purpose of government, which is to help its citizens.” Joe Baye, another defender of the program said. “Like any part of government, it has successes and some parts that need more time. We as a county need to support our citizens to help them remain drug free.”
Brielle Zaher, another former Drug Court participant, told the Board, “It saved my life. It sounds like a cliché but it’s not. Help people experience the life they can have instead of using every day.”
“I was dying and some great people cared enough for me and decided I was worth it. And I started believing I was worth it. I got a job. I got my kids back. And it’s because of this program. There’s no way I could’ve done it alone.” Jamie Pfalzgraf said in her address to the Board.
Ryan Raymond, who works for the public defender’s office said, “I have worked on treatment courts for a number of years. Drug courts work. People who go through drug courts, even if they don’t complete it, have lower reoccurrence rates of high-risk offenders than those who just go into prison and come out. It’s another tool in the tool box to fight to opioid epidemic.”
Despite the support of the public, the Board decided not to vote on the suspension of the Drug Court program at this meeting and the recommendation of the Personnel Committee to suspend the program was left unresolved.
The resolution to designate continuing appropriations for IT equipment passed 17-1. This will create a continuing appropriations account where unused funds will be rolled over into a non-lapsing account. These funds will be used for whatever is deemed necessary by the Property Committee.
The Board decided by majority vote to pass the resolution to designate American Rescue Act Funds to be used for internal Rusk County projects. Specifically, they voted to approve funds in the amount of $40,967 for twelve fiber strands that will run from the server closet to every closet that has switches. This will give the building adequate bandwidth to support the technology required for day-to-day operations.
Kathy Plahuta was appointed by majority vote to the Rusk County Community Library Board as the School Representative.
The next Rusk County Board full meeting will be held on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.
