Ladysmith School officials informed parents last weekend about its first positive COVID case since classes resumed Sept. 1. Flambeau School also reported its first case this week.
Officials are only reporting positive coronavirus cases districtwide, and not indicating which building is affected. They did not specify if the case is at the elementary or middle/high school facility.
“We do have students quarantined,” Ladysmith School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said.
Stunkel referred additional questions to the Rusk County Health Department. She said county health is handling contact tracing related to the case.
“No staff members were affected,” Stunkel said.
Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley informed parents about that school's first positive COVID case this week.
"We are actively working with the Rusk County Health Department to quickly identify, notify and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk of getting sick," Schley said in a letter to parents. "We are also cleaning and disinfecting the school to control the spread of illness."
Rusk County Health Officer Dawn Brost did not respond to emails.
