The Rusk County Health Department is confirming a Rusk County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The individual was in their 70s and had known underlying medical conditions. The county health department is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones.
"Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19," Rusk County Health Officer Dawn Brost said. "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted, past and present."
There have been 11 people so far in Rusk County diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 10 recovered cases, no active cases, no hospitalizations and one death.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new data dashboard on June 23. The data dashboard consists of maps and tables that toggle between counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) regions. The counties and regions are color-coded to indicate overall COV1D-19 activity status of low, medium, or high.
Overall activity status is a summary indicator based on two data points: the burden of cases and the trajectory of cases.
Burden, also defined as case rate, is the total number of cases a county or region has per 100,000 Wisconsin residents in the past two weeks, and is described as low, moderate, moderately high, or high. Trajectory, also defined as case change, refers to the percent change of cases in the past two weeks, and is described as shrinking, growing, or having no significant change.
Rusk County has a low COVID-19 burden case rate and a low activity level.
The dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays by 2 p..m and can be found at http://dhs.wisconsin .gov/covid-19/local.htm.
The Rusk County Health Department encourages everyone to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands, stay home when sick, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and crowds and wear a face covering or mask.
"These are simple measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others. The more things we can all do to mitigate our risk of exposure, the better off we all are," Brost said.
If you have questions or concerns regarding COV1D-19, please call the Rusk County Health Department at 715-532-2299.
Daily updates are available on the Rusk County Public Health Department Facebook page and on the Rusk County website
https://ruskcountv.org/publicheaith.
