The Ladysmith Common Council will proceed with improvements this year to portions of E. 10th Street N and Summit Avenue and delay work on Lindoo Avenue.
The council voted 7-0, Monday, Feb. 28, to award the reconstruction of E. 10th Street N from Menasha to Park avenues to Haas Sons with the low bid of $362,960. A-1 Excavating bid $400,511 and McCabe Construction bid $399,399.
The council also voted 6-1 to award a project for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac to Haas Sons with the low base bid of $356,847. A-1 Excavating bid $444,345 and McCabe Construction bid $433,367. Added costs not part of the base bid include directional boring for storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main.
The council also voted unanimously to table bids for Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth streets. Haas Sons bid $589,637, A-1 Excavating bid $653,053 and McCabe Construction bid $696,970
The actions come a month after council members pledged to do whatever it takes this year to fund reconstruction of Flambeau Avenue between W. Ninth and E. Second streets, as part of a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. City council meeting minutes from last Dec. 13 indicate a total projected cost of $352,000 to improve Flambeau Avenue. Assuming 50 percent funding from grants applied for, projections show the city’s share is about $120,000 and the county’s share is about $50,000.
Compelling reasons to accept the two bids were E.10th Street N has not been repaved since its asphalt surface was pulverized in 2020. That resurfacing project stalled to allow underground utilities to be engineered as part of a complete reconstruction after multiple water main breaks.
The Summit Avenue bid came in at 18 percent below the estimated cost. The council was also alerted to rising prices of construction materials, making Summit Avenue work seem like an even bigger bargain.
The council also discussed uncertainties about housing redevelopment at the city’s community center property where the Lindoo Avenue street work is being proposed. A year from now, city officials might know more about the future of that redevelopment proposal with grant applications still in process.
“Personally, I would like to get these two smaller projects out of the way,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson about Summit Avenue and E. 10th Street N.
There still has not been council approval to bid or accept a bid on Flambeau Avenue. So far the only action on Flambeau Avenue has been to authorize the engineering firm Morgan & Parmley to proceed with engineering and to apply for grant funding assistance jointly with the town of Flambeau. Announcement on that funding is expected in June or July.
However, in early February the council practically guaranteed Flambeau Avenue will be improved.
“At that council meeting we almost guaranteed something was going to be done out there this year,” Ald. Jim West said.
In other matters, the council:
— Heard commendations be awarded to a good Samaritan and two city police officers for their assistance in helping rescue a woman from a burning vehicle in January. Citizen Matthew Fye received a Letter of Recognition and officers Dane Lihrman and Renee Ruff each received a Lifesaving Award.
— Voted unanimously to put up for bids parcel 246-02106-0001, city-owned land along the east side of the Canadian National rail yard, roughly north of Garfield Avenue. The city recently razed a former railroad structure on the property.
— Voted unanimously to provide notice of termination of industrial park agriculture land lease for 20 acres between ADF and the last warehouse and the parcel north of Barten Road.
— Took no action on a draft of a request for proposal and subdivision plan for the former Rusk County Animal Shelter property south of Phillips Avenue roughly between First and Fourth streets. The RFP is to be based on a 10-lot subdivision feasibility study done by the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson as commissioned by the city in 2018. Development was expected to cost about $354,640 or roughly $35,464 per lot.
— Voted unanimously to authorize sale of an end loader wing no longer used by the city’s public works department.
— Referred to the Community Development Committee a proposal for $15,000 from tax Incremental District 8 funds for decoration upgrades for further discussion and possible recommendation back to council.
— Unanimously approved a request from Alano Club to use the Community Center field for an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9.
— Referred a request for $3,000 from the Council Grants & Aids account for the Northland Mardi Gras to the Community Development Committee.
