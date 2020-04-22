The Ladysmith Common Council, at its organizational meeting Tuesday, approved appointing a new acting mayor from two nominated candidates. By paper ballot vote, the council voted 4-3 to appoint Al Hraban acting mayor over former City Administrator Al Christianson, who recently retired and was also nominated.
Ald. Marty Reynolds nominated Al Christianson, saying the city needs a full time mayor. Ald. Gerard Schueller nominated Hraban. Both candidates said they would accept the mayoral duties if approved.
Hraban will serve as acting mayor until a new mayor can be elected in a special election coinciding with the Nov. 3 Fall Election. The winner of that race will serve out the remainder of the mayoral term through the Spring 2022 election.
The mayoral vacancy resulted after Alan Christianson won the seat in the Spring Election but declined the oath of office after recently accepting municipal employment as the new city administrator. State law prohibits him holding both city mayor and city administrator duties.
Prior to the council’s decision, the council approved appointing Ald. Marty Reynolds as new council president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.