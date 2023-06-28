Two weeks after tabling a proposed new landmarks and historic preservation ordinance for the city, the Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-2 this week to scrap its original draft that did not let property owners opt-out of such a designation.

The 8-page document was tabled earlier this month after residents and property owners complained at a public hearing it would force historical status on property owners without their consent. Some county board members at the hearing expressed concerns about the proposal’s potential impact on a decision to raze its now-vacant former county hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.