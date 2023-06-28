Two weeks after tabling a proposed new landmarks and historic preservation ordinance for the city, the Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-2 this week to scrap its original draft that did not let property owners opt-out of such a designation.
The 8-page document was tabled earlier this month after residents and property owners complained at a public hearing it would force historical status on property owners without their consent. Some county board members at the hearing expressed concerns about the proposal’s potential impact on a decision to raze its now-vacant former county hospital.
Since the June 12 public hearing and decision to table the draft ordinance, the city council has sent the proposal back to its Legal Affairs Committee, which added the opt-out language last week. The committee also added new language offering financial assistance to eligible historical property owners.
“It has been a big thing in the newspaper and out in the community,” said Ald. Steve Weiss, the Legal Affairs Committee chairman. “We are going to bring it back at a future date with revisions.”
Despite those revisions already being made at last week’s committee meeting, the council will wait and likely take up the revised new ordinance at its next meeting on Monday, July 10.
It is the intent of the proposal to officially designate and regulate landmark sites, landmark structures and historic districts for purposes including to protect, maintain, enhance and perpetuate the distinctive character of the landmark site, landmark structure or historic district and to safeguard the architectural integrity and distinctive qualities of the features of landmark structures and historic districts.
Additional goals include to encourage uses that will lead to the continuance, conservation and improvement of the historic and cultural heritage of the city, ensure nearby new structures and areas will be in keeping with the character to be preserved and enhanced, stabilize and improve property values and protect and enhance the city’s attraction to residents, tourists and visitors, and serve as a support and stimulus to business and industry. It could also foster civic pride in the beauty and noble accomplishments of the past.
It would also set new procedures for designation of landmark structures and sites and historic districts. Nominations could be made by a property owner or by a new commission established by the ordinance. The commission would initially consist of five members, all city residents, and be appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the city council. Four members would be citizen members, including one a member of the Rusk County Historical Society Museum, and the fifth a city council member.
The original ordinance was aimed at helping Northpointe Development qualify for energy credits for its residential redevelopment of the former elementary school at the northwest corner of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street S, according to City Administrator Al Christianson, Jr. He said the former hospital was not a consideration with the proposal, but called a newspaper article about the matter “a decent idea that you could include the hospital in a historic register if one was made.”
Committee member John Hoover, who voted against the original proposal, cited financial incentives to developers with historic designation. However, he favors including more control for property owners in the revision.
“That clause about having owner’s consent was important to us as well,” Hoover said.
Earlier this year, the county board narrowly voted to raze the former hospital. The county owns the former hospital property that is located in the city, and city officials have been arguing at meetings and on social media for a say in what happens at the site.
Since that decision, a developer of the former hospital site also may be reconsidering its original proposal, now opting renovation over new construction.
The community development non-profit organization Impact Seven based in Rice Lake had proposed building up to a 50-unit housing community at the former county hospital site. The exact number of units would be determined after a detailed market study. Included in the apartment community would be a classroom and an area for mobile training units to be brought on site to train individuals in fields such as welding and other manufacturing careers.
New construction at the site would cost about $10 million. Redeveloping the building was projected to cost more.
Impact Seven had proposed apartments available for people at 60% of the area median income. This would mean that a family of four would have to make less than $48,180 annually to qualify for the apartment community. A two-bedroom apartment would cost $1,000 a month with utilities included.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, which had leased the site from the county for its medical center before relocating to a newly constructed facility in the area, will provide $2 million for site clean-up if the building is razed. The county has two years in which to use the Marshfield Clinic money, starting in May 2023.
The cost of demolishing the site is estimated at $1.2 million with asbestos removal costing $1.3 to $3.8 million.
Impact Seven CEO Brett Gerber said the organization is still interested in the project.
“Although, we initially favored new construction, we’ve since identified a potential source of funding for the renovation of historic buildings that, if awarded for this project, would make the project even more feasible than building new,” Gerber said.
The proposed new ordinance would allow buildings and landmarks to be protected at the local level, according to Christianson Jr.
“What this ordinance allows us to do locally is protect our landmarks, our buildings and historic lands. It allows a committee to be formed that oversees those, and property owners or the committee can nominate buildings and tracts of land in the community,” Christianson Jr. said. “This would give us more tools if we want to utilize our history in marketing.”
While the original ordinance draft not only did not allow property owners to opt out of a historic designation, it also included language that could block a structure’s demolition through the permitting process regulated by the city building inspector. That language remains in the revised new draft with the opt-out language getting the most attention and opposition.
“We are not giving up on this,” Weiss said. “We just don’t want to be designating historic properties without owner’s consent.”
The city council considered a similar landmarks and historic preservation ordinance in 2010. That proposal was not adopted then to avoid infringing on property owners’ rights, according to city officials. If the proposal had been adopted it might have helped save the former Methodist Church downtown, which the county razed last year after acquiring the property following years of unpaid taxes and neglect by previous owners. It ultimately became a blight on the downtown with city and county officials debating on how to fund its demolition at about $100,000.
Voting to reject the city’s original landmarks and historical property ordinance were Alds. Richard Ostenso, Nathan Johnson, Gordy Pedersen, Steve Weiss and John Hoover. Voting against were Alds. Al Christianson, Sr., and Al Hraban.
