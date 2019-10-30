The new Ladysmith School District tax levy is a 10.39 percent decrease from the previous levy after a series of meetings last Wednesday that included the district’s budget hearing, annual meeting and regular school board meeting.
The tax levy will be $3.28 million for the 2019-20 school year compared with $3.66 million the prior school year.
This breaks down to a new mill rate of $11.80 per $1,000 of equalized valuation for the 2019-20 school year compared with the prior level of $13.81 million per $1,000 of equalized valuation. The owner of a $110,000 home in the school district who paid $1,519 in school taxes last year will now pay $1,298 if there is no change in equalized property value.
“That is a savings of $221 over that same house last year,” Cox said.
School taxes make up the largest portion of a total property tax bill followed by the county, municipality and technical college. In the city of Ladysmith a property tax bill breaks down roughly to 41.2 percent for the school, 33.2 percent for the city, 24.2 percent for the county and 1.4 percent for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
The new school district levy is about $380,000 more than school officials had projected several weeks ago due to last-minute changes in equalized aid mainly resulting in more energy exemptions.
“We ended up where taxes are going to be a little bit higher. We had a little more money to expend and therefore brought down the deficit,” said interim School District Administrator Mike Cox, who added budgeting started with a $400,000 shortfall.
School officials cited an increase in state aid as the reason for the tax break.
The additional aid was made possible through the final state biennium budget that provides an additional $583 million over two years for K-12 education, but still less than half the $1.4 billion increase in funding that the governor requested. Under the final state budget, school districts will be able to increase their budget by $175 per student in 2020, then another $179 in 2021. This is lower than the governor’s proposal of $200 in 2020 and another $204 in 2021.
Ladysmith School District general state aid is increasing 7.27 percent to $6.77 million for the 2019-20 school year compared with $6.31 million for the prior school year.
“That is up $458,769 which is the main reason that you see taxes decreasing,” Cox said.
The state sets revenue limits on school districts, capping what can they can receive through state aid and property taxes. If state aid changes up or down, school property taxes change in an opposite direction. Generally, after the state aid amount becomes known, the remainder becomes the property tax levy. With state aid increasing for the Ladysmith School District, the school property tax levy is decreasing.
Cox noted about $210,245 in curriculum expenditure savings mainly due to replacing retiring teachers with new staff lower on the pay scale.
Special education spending increased significantly by $245,814 with less special education revenue coming in and more students to serve, according to Cox. He attributed the increase to more students requiring greater services.
“When we look at the increase in our budget it is not in our elementary or secondary curriculum areas. You see a lot of our increases are in special education and a lot of school districts are seeing increase in special education category,” Cox said.
The district’s federal special education revenue is increasing by $143,962 to $344,415 for the 2019-20 school year compared with the prior $200,453 level, or 71.81 percent.
“That is a good portion of our increases are in that Fund 27, which is special education,” Cox said. “More aides. More services. There is a combination of a lot of things that have driven up costs.”
Free breakfast and lunch at the elementary school has increased participation and school officials are considering free meals at the middle and high school to help draw down food service reserves.
Enrollment increased to 734 full-time equivalent students for the 2019-20 school year compared with prior counts of 720 FTEs in 2018 and 708 in 2017. The new budget is built on a 3-year-rolling enrollment average of 744 FTEs.
School officials reported open enrollment of 149 entering compared with 104 leaving for a net gain of 45 students in 2019. Last year the district had 138 entering compared with 78 leaving for a net gain of 60 students.
Cox told the board open enrollment is becoming important revenue producer for schools, citing Ladysmith is receiving a net gain this year. He stated it is $1,167,571 for incoming students compared with $880,409 for those leaving for a $287,162 gain.
Overall, equalized property value in the school district increased 4.87 percent to $277.87 million this year compared with $264.96 million last year. Greater equalized property values also allows taxes to be spread out more, also benefitting taxpayers.
The total tax levy breaks down to three separate values that include levies for the general fund, debt service and community service fund. The general service fund levy is decreasing $246,277 to $1.15 million for the 2019-20 school year compared with the prior $1.39 million, or a 17.66 percent reduction. The debt service fund levy is decreasing $109,800 to $1.95 million for the 2019-20 school year compared with the prior $2.06 million, or a 5.32 percent reduction. The community service fund levy is decreasing $24,036 to $175,964 for the 2019-20 school year compared with the prior $200,000, or a 12.02 percent reduction.
One of the reasons for the debt service fund levy reduction is a $65,000 one-time transfer from a capital funds with leftover money, according to Cox.
Audit presentation
Results of the district’s 2018-19 school year budget were presented by the district’s financial auditing firm CliftonLarsonAllen.
The cash and investment balances report dated June 30 shows the district has $1.26 million in its general fund compared with $685,000 the previous school year, an increase of 83.89 percent. Another fund that changed significantly was the Capital Projects Fund at $82,694 compared with $1.2 million the previous school year due to school remodeling projects that are now completed. The Food Service Fund decreased from $300,000 to $162,247 due to a planned decrease of excess revenue in that self-sustaining fund.
The overall net general fund balance for the school district is $2.05 million an increase of $38,000 from last year. The current fund balance is about 19 percent of annual expenditures, where the district has been the last few years and the 20 percent amount under district policy.
Long-term debt of the district totaled $10.37 million with future maturities extending to 2037 at interest rates between 2 and 4.25 percent. This is about 36 percent of the state limit of 10 percent of equalized property value.
Public comment
Ladysmith resident Ron Freeman asked why there is a $171,719 increase in miscellaneous revenue in the new budget.
Cox attributed this to $114,000 in new revenue received for a teacher and aide from Head Start, which helps run the 4-year-old kindergarten program.
School district resident John Ziemer asked how many open enrollments coming into the district are special education.
Cox did not have the statistic immediately available for the audience, but he said the number is equal to $12,000 compared with $7,700 for a regular education student.
School district resident Jennifer Ruff asked the board about the Lindoo Avenue former school building.
Cox cited $175,000 in Fund 80 paying for the building’s utility costs like maintaining minimum heat and paying electric bills. This is a separate tax to school district taxpayers and does not affect revenue caps or limit spending on educational programs.
“It does increase the taxes by that amount,” said Cox, adding Fund 80 comes with limits on how the building can be used.
If the building is funded through Fund 80 it cannot be used by school district athletic competitive teams or the school district’s 21st Century Grant programs.
“It restricts us greatly on how we can utilize that building,” Cox said. “If we were doing it with Fund 10 then we are talking about inside the revenue cap and you would be taking money away from educational programs.”
“In our budget we have $175,000 in order to keep the lights on in that building for another year giving the board an opportunity to talk about options they may look at in the future,” Cox said.
Freeman also asked about the board’s recent purchase of a new $100,000 literacy curriculum for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades. The second phase of the curriculum calls for about $95,000 next year.
Cox told the audience the new curriculum is replacing a 10-year-old curriculum called, “Good Habits. Great Readers.” He added it is a good amount of money, and staff will be placing heavy influence on its use in the classrooms.
“We are looking for big gains in the performance of students,” Cox said.
At the annual meeting with about 15 people in attendance, mostly school board members administration and staff, electors:
— Unanimously approved Todd Novakofski as meeting chairperson.
— Unanimously approved the new $3,278,545 tax levy for the 2019-20 school year.
— Unanimously approved board president and clerk salaries of $1,800 and $1,600 for all other board members. The salaries are the same as the last year.
— Unanimously approved mileage reimbursement at 25 cents per mile for use of personal vehicles for school business and for expenses for public transportation, food and lodging while conducting board business at the IRS accepted reimbursement rates and $50 per full day for attendance at meetings that cause board members to be absent from their jobs.
— Unanimously approved the 2020 budget hearing date of Oct. 21, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.