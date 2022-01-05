The Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer, BillerudKorsnäs, a leading provider of renewable packaging material, has agreed to purchase North American speciality and packaging paper manufacturer, Verso.
Under the terms of the agreement, BillerudKorsnäs will buy all the outstanding shares of Verso for $27 per share in cash, or approximately $825 million. The acquisition will support BillerudKorsnäs’ expansion plans in North America and offer growth opportunities in paperboard.
Verso supplies packaging paper for use in higher-end packaging and printing sectors including folders, labels, book covers and others. Besides, the company produces graphic paper products and specialty paper products.
The announcement of the pending sale hasn’t provided clarity on the future of the Wisconsin Rapids mill.
Verso had leased a long yard from Rusk County recently, and the Wisconsin Rapids mill was destination for much of the region’s harvested timber.
BillerudKorsnäs president and CEO Christoph Michalski said: “The combination of BillerudKorsnäs’ expertise in high-quality virgin fibre packaging materials and Verso’s attractive assets creates an excellent platform for long-term profitable growth.
“We will obtain cost-effective production of coated virgin fibre material in the Midwestern United States. We also plan to sequentially transform part of the business into paperboard production while continuing to serve the US customers,” Michalski said.
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07)looks forward to working with BillerudKorsnäs to make sure the new company fully reopens the Wisconsin Rapids mill, which he called something that would benefit the state’s economy and improve the environment.
“Reopening the Wisconsin Rapids facility is a win-win proposition,” Tiffany said. “It will create and sustain good family-wage jobs at the mill, support indirect jobs in the trucking and logging sectors that feed the mill and promote better forest health and land management to boot.”
The Wisconsin Rapids mill’s closure had a crushing ripple effect across the forest products industry, according to Tiffany.
“I am optimistic about the future, and hope that we can avoid a repeat of what happened two decades ago when Stora Enso Oyj left the mill in worse shape than when they purchased it,” Tiffany said. “This is a golden opportunity for Wisconsin and for BillerudKorsnäs, one we cannot afford to squander.”
Equipment and machinery in a shuddered Park Falls mill, formerly Flambeau Rivers Paper, were auctioned last November.
The BillerudKorsnäs investments will create new US-based jobs in a growing market and accelerate the transition from plastic-based packaging materials to renewable sources, according to Michalski.
The deal has secured approval from Verso’s Board of Directors and is subject to recommendation from the company’s shareholders.
It is scheduled to complete in the second quarter of next year.
Michalski called the Wisconsin Rapids mill the largest “minor asset” in the acquisition and explained the facility is currently in use as a converting facility, but productions of paper and pulp are idle.
Michalski said the company at this stage does not intend to fire up the Wisconsin Rapids mill, but is considering the future for that site, as well as the hydroelectric power company that will come with the acquisition. The company will determine what the best solution is for the Wisconsin Rapids site, including whether it will keep or sell it.
Following the acquisition, BillerudKorsnäs will transform Verso’s Escanaba Mill into a sustainable and fully integrated paperboard production site. Under the conversion project at the facility, the first machine will be converted by 2025 and the second one by 2029. Once completed, the facility will have a total capacity of about 1.2 million tons. The project is expected to be valued at up to about $1 billion.
BillerudKorsnäs will continue paper production in Escanaba and operation in the Quinnesec, Mich., mill during the process and will to continue to serve Verso’s existing customers. The Quinnesec mill prodiuces coated freesheet and specialty papers.
Last month, Verso reported its net sales grew by 11 percent to $339 million compared with the same period of last year.
BillerudKorsnäs is based in Solna, Sweden, with 4,400 employees in Sweden and Finland. Verso is based in Miamisburg, Ohio.
