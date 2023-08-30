Aug. 31
MANNA MEAL — Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship. The meal is being served by the Knights of Columbus at the Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 1
STORYTIME — Friday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. the Storytime at Bruce Area Library will feature Awesome Autumn, Baby Bear Counts One, and parts of How Leaves Change followed by an art project and singing a song.
Sept. 1-3
TROUT FEST — The Exeland Trout Fest will run from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3. Food, cribbage tournament, fishing contests, raffles and more will be held.
Sept. 2
FARM TO TABLE PICNIC —There will be a farm-to-table picnic on Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Rusk County Farmers Market. Each vendor will bring a dish featuring what they grow/produce, competing for the honor of picnic favorite.
Sept. 2 - 4
HARVEST FESTIVAL — The Hawkins Harvest Festival will be held from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be a volleyball tournament, truck and tractor pull, a parade and more.
Sept. 2-3
BOOSTER DAYS — The 75th Weyerhaeuser Booster Days will be held Saturday Sept. 2 through Sunday Sept. 3.
Sept. 6
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
AWANA CLUB — Every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting on Sept. 6 the Awana Club will meet at the Northland Bible Church in Ladysmith. For bible learning, awards, games and treats. For ages 3 years through high school.
Sept. 8
STORYTIME — Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. the Storytime at Bruce Area Library will feature The Snake That Said Shhh by Jodie Parachini, Verdi by Janelle Cannon, and an art project.
Sept. 9
SAFETY FAIR — The Rusk County Safety Fair will be held at Rusk County Community Library and OJ Falge Park on Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
COOKBOOK CLUB — The Cookbook Club will meet on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to celebrate Italian food and culture. Try a new recipe and bring it to share with others.
RALLY SUNDAY — Rally Sunday will be held Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church. There will be a worship service and outdoor activities including lunch, games, treats, and goodie bags for children. All people, all ages, are welcome to attend.
Sept. 12
DOVRE LODGE MEETING — Guest and members of Dovre Lodge will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Chetek Lutheran Church in the Fellowship Hall. A light supper will be served and there will be an annual auction of donated items.
Sept. 13
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
Sept. 16
WALK FOR LIFE —There will be a Walk for Life at the Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept 16 at 9 a.m.
Sept. 16 – 17
BARRON SPOTLIGHTERS —The Barron Spotlighters theater group will be holding auditions for their 2023-2024 season shows. Auditions will be held at the Barron Area Community Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 28
MANNA MEAL — Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship. The meal is being served by the Congregational Church of Christ at the Lutheran Church in Ladysmith from 5 to 6 p.m.
Ongoing Events
AL-ANON — The Ladysmith Al-Anon Family Group meeting will be held every Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. The primary purpose of the group is to support the friends and families of alcoholics.
AWANA CLUB — Every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 6, 2023 through May 1, 2024 at the Northland Bible Church in Ladysmith. For bible learning, awards, games and treats. For ages three years through high school.
BOOKTIQUE — The Booktique, in the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library will add new open hours. The new hours are on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Booktique currently also has open hours on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Booktique is run by members of the Friends of the Library. They are always looking for new members who are interested in raising funds for the library and in helping to decide how the funds will be spent. Please contact Ruth Meszaros (715-415-4096) for more information.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-532-6576 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the history of Bruce’s barbershop and the barbering profession. In addition, the museum will also have an exhibit from Andrea Newman, who recently spent several months working in Antarctica.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP — A Parkinson’s/Lewy Body Dementia support group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month starting June 13 at the Marshfield Medical center conference room at 1200 Port Arthur Road in Ladysmith. The group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. No registration required and there is no cost to attend. Call Trisha Witham at 715-532-2176 or email trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us or marysuetimmerman@yahoo.com for more information.
