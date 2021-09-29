Three northwest counties led the state in coronavirus case activity during a recent 2-week period with Rusk County in the lead followed by neighboring Barron and Washburn counties.
These three counties include the cities of Ladysmith, Rice Lake and Spooner and were among eight counties with “critically high” case activity level of COVID-19 between Sept. 8-21, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS ranked case activity as “very high” in the state during this period with eight counties “critically high,” 62 “very high” and two counties “high.”
On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control updated recommendations that everyone in areas with substantial and high transmission, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings. DHS encourages local leaders to look at CDC’s classifications of community transmission in their county to make decisions on mask guidance. DHS data, including the COVID-19 Disease Activity dashboard and COVID-19 cases and deaths maps, provide additional context on COVID-19 activity in Wisconsin’s local regions. Together, these metrics should be used to make informed decisions on universal mask recommendations for public, indoor settings.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is the predominant strain in state. It is more than two times as infectious, causing it to spread more rapidly and cause more infections. The available COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. The longer a virus sticks around, the more opportunity it has to mutate into potentially more infectious and deadly variants.
“It is critical to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public, indoor settings to reduce the spread of the Delta variant and prevent the virus from mutating further,” state health officials state.
A vaccine is available to individuals 12 years old and older.
Those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far include 56.5 percent of all state residents compared with 37.4 percent of all Rusk County residents and 67.5 percent of all adults in the state compared with 45.0 percent of all Rusk County adults.
Those who have completed the vaccination series so far include 53.3 percent of all state residents compared with 35.0 percent of all Rusk County residents and 64.0 percent of all adults in the state compared with 42.3 percent of all Rusk County adults.
Children in Wisconsin account for more COVID-19 cases in the state than any other age group this week, according to new data.
Figures from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services show that residents under the age of 18 accounted for 1,126 COVID-19 cases. Adults age 35 to 44 had the next highest case count, at 579.
The number of cases for children is still a significant decline from the previous week, in which 4,686 children tested positive for the coronavirus.
Children have accounted for a majority of coronavirus cases in the state since the week of Aug. 8.
Almost 41 percent of Wisconsin residents between the ages of 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while nearly 47 percent of Wisconsinites age 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for children aged 12 to 15 in the United States and is fully approved for people over 16.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is under pressure to authorize a vaccine for children younger than 12. Pfizer and BioNTech said this month that they plan to file for FDA emergency authorization in November for their COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5. Pfizer has previously said the company expects to file in early October for emergency use authorization in children ages 5 to 11.
Between Sept. 8-21, Wisconsin had very high case activity. Wisconsin also had a very high burden of 661.6 per 100,000 people and a growing case trajectory of 49%.
During the same time:
— Rusk County had critically high case activity. Rusk County had a critically high burden of 1,589 per 100,000 people and a growing case trajectory of 38%. There were 1,295 COVID-19 tests administered in the county with 17.7 percent positive. COVID-like illness activity was high with 310 emergency department visits and Influenza-like illness activity was low at 2.8 percent compared with a normal range of 3.6-6.5%.
— Barron County had critically high case activity. Barron County had a critically high burden of 1,371 per 100,000 people and a growing case trajectory of 31%.
— Washburn County had critically high case activity. Washburn County had a critically high burden of 1,186 per 100,000 people and a growing case trajectory of 57%.
— Sawyer County had very high case activity. Sawyer County had a very high burden of 984 per 100,000 people and a growing case trajectory of 80%.
— Price County had very high case activity. Price County had a very high burden of 731.5 per 100,000 people and a no significant change in case trajectory.
— Taylor County had very high case activity. Taylor County had a very high burden of 831 per 100,000 people and no significant change in case trajectory.
— Chippewa County had very high case activity. Chippewa County had a very high burden of 981 per 100,000 people and no significant change in case trajectory.
COVID-19 vaccines are available in Rusk County at the following locations in Ladysmith: Prevea Health Center, Walmart and Marshfield Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.