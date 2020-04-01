The Ladysmith Common Council had an abrupt finish Monday night without action on a planned vote on the appointment of a new city administrator.
The council had been expected to vote on the appointment of Alan Brandon Christianson as new city administrator to succeed his father, current City Administrator Al Christianson. The meeting lasted less than 4 minutes, adjourning it appeared over holding a meeting in close quarters amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ald. Marty Reynolds motioned to adjourn the meeting to a later date. He cited a request he made two weeks ago that city hall be closed and the city come up with a better meeting system.
“We closed city hall but obviously we haven’t come up with a better meeting system looking at the number of people in here,” Reynolds said. “At this time I would move to adjourn and reschedule tonight’s agenda to a later date.”
About 15 people were seated in the council chambers with about another half-dozen individuals watching in a nearby city hall room.
Reynolds’ non-debatable motion passed on a 5-2 vote with Alds. Marty Reynolds, Al Hraban, Bonnie Stoneberg and Brian Groothousen supporting adjourning the meeting without action and Alds. Jon Fields and Mark Platteter opposing the motion.
Fields called it ridiculous as he left the meeting.
Groothousen said afterward his vote had nothing to do with the agenda items, adding the meeting should be rescheduled for a different venue or in another format so more members of the public would not have concerns about attending.
“I think we were limiting people from attending a public meeting,” Groothousen said. “I apologize to the people who came to the meeting and put their health at risk.”
Before the hour was up, city hall officials released a new agenda for a rescheduled meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 31 in the Memorial Park Amphitheater. The agenda includes possible action on hiring of Alan Christianson as new city administrator.
“I hope this being an outdoor venue it helps people feel more comfortable,” Groothousen said.
On Tuesday morning, the Ladysmith News challenged the legality of the meeting, citing the lack of proper public notice under state law and location of the meeting as a venue like the amphitheater has been ordered closed by the “Safer at Home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
The newspaper brought its concerns about the meeting to city officials. The text of the newspapers’ email is below:
The Ladysmith News officially challenges the legality of the Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Common Council meeting called by Acting Mayor Al Hraban for tonight.
1. The meeting is not legally noticed, giving the public 24 hours advance notice to be able to attend. It was still not posted for the public to see at city hall or on the city’s website as of Tuesday morning. Few people in the public will expect a surprise special meeting on a ay other than the usual Monday meeting night, at a time that is out of the ordinary and at a venue that is out of the ordinary.
2. The venue of the amphitheater is prohibited as it must be “closed” according to the governor’s “Safer at Home” order, the relevant portion of which I will include below.
3. Has the city rented the amphitheater for the meeting as the public is required to do for its use?
Evers’ “Safer at Home” order requires the closure of numerous public facilities citing “places of public amusement and activity.” The order then lists numerous such venues “whether indoors or outdoors” “movie and other theaters” and “concert and music halls.”
City officials publicly posted the meeting Tuesday meeting after being told of the lack of proper posting.
Later in the morning, city officials were recommending alternative venues for the Tuesday night meeting including the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school and Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial Park.
In an email, Interim Ladysmith School District Administrator Mike Cox informed Ladysmith City Administrator Al Christianson the Lindoo Avenue school site couldnot be used for the meeting as it was not exempt from the governor’s order to close all public and private schools in the state issued to help control the coronavirus pandemic.
The newspaper informed city officials any action taken at a meeting ruled to be illegal had the potential of being overturned in court.
“Yes, I agree. You are boxing me in though by finding fault with any meeting scenario put forth,” City Administrator Al Christianson said in an email to the newspaper.
Mindy Dale, a labor attorney for the city, told city officials, Tuesday, it was worth exploring holding the meeting telephonically so the public can listen and participate in the public comment. She added in the email government bodies are exempt from the governor’s order and parks can remain open except for playground equipment as long as social distancing occurs.
“I am going to reach out to [the Department of Justice] regarding the meeting in the park. I think it can still work,” Dale said in the email. “I agree the meeting [Tuesday night] needs to be rescheduled.”
Al Christianson has submitted his letter of retirement to the city.
The city council received 27 applications for the job and determined 12 met qualifications for the position. Six were selected for an initial first round of interviews via teleconference.
The Ladysmith News has submitted several open records requests seeking information about the identities of the finalists, which have not yet been fully provided.
