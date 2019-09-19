Rescue workers from at least three area fire departments and medical responders were called to a grain bin accident at Heartland Co-op Thursday afternoon in Sheldon
The victim has been identified as Kevin Wiemer, 57, the co-op's manager.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 19 of a man trapped in a corn bin at the Sheldon Co-op in the village of Sheldon
Wiemer became trapped while handling a semi load at the co-op.
Wiemer was recovered, and life saving measures were taken before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was married to Angela Wiemer. He was a Flambeau High School Class of 1979 graduate.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon Fire Department, Rusk County EMS, Ladysmith Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, LifeLink Helicopter and Jump River Fire Department responded to the scene.
Follow the Ladysmith News for more information on this developing story.
