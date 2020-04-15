Rusk County Development and partners will be offering a series of webinars/video/teleconferences in the upcoming weeks to help businesses navigate the impacts of COVID
These sessions will be delivered virtually and can be accessed online or by telephone. All are free of charge. They are targeted to existing business owners and managers, and those seeking assistance in getting through the issues COVID is causing for businesses and how to start planning for operating post COVID.
Thursday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, April 17 at noon, Luke Kempen from the Eau Claire Small Business Development Center will provide updates on the available SBA funding options and on cash flow management and business planning tips during COVID. Both sessions will be similar in nature.
Tuesday, April 21 at noon, Lyn Pilch of Pilch Barnet will be present on planning your marketing strategy during and after COVID.
Thursday, April 23 at 11 a.m., Beth Crowell, business coach, will present Managing Uncertainty In the Time of COVID.
Tuesday, April 28 at noon, the conversation will be about what the new normal may look like for businesses going forward. Representatives from Public Health will be joining the call.
More topics are in the works to provide businesses with the resources to manage these difficult times. For more information on these and future sessions visit inruskcounty.com. The website also includes information on COVID resources for businesses.
To sign-up call 715.532.2257 or email info@inruskcounty.com.
