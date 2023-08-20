Senator in Ladysmith

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin wrapped up a week on the road last week with stops in Rusk and Chippewa counties, addressing issues like the opioid epidemic and high-speed broadband access.

Baldwin made a dozen stops in 11 counties to highlight her efforts to combat the opioid and fentanyl crisis, cut prescription drug costs, expand access to high speed internet, support troops, and strengthen Wisconsin’s rural communities. She finished the week with stops on Friday in Rusk and Chippewa counties to discuss investments she’s secured to combat the opioid epidemic in Ladysmith and expand access to high-speed broadband in Cornell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.