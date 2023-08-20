U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin wrapped up a week on the road last week with stops in Rusk and Chippewa counties, addressing issues like the opioid epidemic and high-speed broadband access.
Baldwin made a dozen stops in 11 counties to highlight her efforts to combat the opioid and fentanyl crisis, cut prescription drug costs, expand access to high speed internet, support troops, and strengthen Wisconsin’s rural communities. She finished the week with stops on Friday in Rusk and Chippewa counties to discuss investments she’s secured to combat the opioid epidemic in Ladysmith and expand access to high-speed broadband in Cornell.
“I’m proud to be working for Wisconsin every day to deliver the resources to keep our communities safe and healthy, cut household costs and grow our Made in Wisconsin economy,” Baldwin said.
In Rusk County, Baldwin met with advocates and local leaders in Ladysmith on Friday. She highlighted federal funding she’s brought to address the opioid epidemic. Baldwin highlighted bipartisan legislation to cut off the supply chains for synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which advanced in the Senate as part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.
Last May, Baldwin and other U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Mike Rounds (R-SD) joined Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) sponsored the bipartisan Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act, legislation to combat the opioid crisis by combatting the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.
The bipartisan legislation aims to combat the country’s fentanyl crisis by targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain, from the chemical suppliers in China to the cartels that traffic the drugs from Mexico. By strengthening current law and directing the Treasury Department to target, sanction, and block the financial assets of transnational criminal organizations, the FEND Off Fentanyl Act aims to stop the flow of deadly fentanyl into our country by choking off the income source of those who traffic in synthetic opioids.
“I’ve heard from countless Wisconsinites who have lost friends, family, neighbors, and loved ones to fentanyl overdoses and poisoning. We must fight this deadly epidemic on all fronts, including disrupting the supply chains that traffic fentanyl into our communities,” said Baldwin. “I am working with Republicans and Democrats to combat this deadly pandemic to keep Wisconsin communities safe.”
The United States is facing the worst drug crisis in history. In 2021, nearly 107,000 Americans died from an overdose, and 65% of overdose deaths were caused by fentanyl. Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl enough to supply a lethal dose to every American. Given the sharp increase in fentanyl-caused deaths, it is clear that a staggering amount of fentanyl is making its way into our country from the chemical suppliers in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and drug cartels in Mexico.
The FEND Off Fentanyl Act is a sanctions and anti-money laundering bill to help combat the country’s fentanyl crisis by targeting opioid traffickers devastating America’s communities. The bill will enhance current law so U.S. government agencies can more effectively disrupt illicit opioid supply chains and penalize those facilitating the trafficking of fentanyl. The bill also ensures that sanctions are imposed not only on the illicit drug trade, but also on the money laundering that makes it profitable.
Baldwin has also worked to increase access to the opioid reversal drug naloxone and increase resources for local and tribal communities to better combat the opioid and substance use disorder epidemic, successfully including funding for both programs in last year’s budget.
Last September, Baldwin introduced the Naloxone Education and Access Act to increase states’ and Tribal communities’ access to life-saving opioid overdoses reversal drugs like naloxone, the medication that can reverse overdoses from heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids. The legislation provides grants to states and Tribal entities to promote education, dispensing and distribution of opioid overdose reversal drugs and devices.
“The opioid epidemic and substance use disorder crisis continues to touch every community across the country. Along with focusing on prevention and treatment for substance use disorder, combating drug trafficking, and providing support for individuals and families impacted by this epidemic, we also must provide the life-saving drugs that reverse overdoses and poisoning,” said Baldwin. “This legislation is an important step forward to give communities the tools and resources they need to save lives.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States during a 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the same period the year before. Public health experts recommend increasing access to naloxone as a way to prevent deaths due to overdose.
The Naloxone Education and Access Act would reauthorize a grant program first enacted as part of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act and provide $10 million annually to implement strategies for pharmacists to dispense an overdose reversal drug or device; encourage pharmacies to dispense opioid overdose reversal medication; encourage health care providers to co-prescribe overdose reversal drugs or devices; support innovative community-based distribution programs of overdose reversal drugs and devices; develop or provide training materials that persons authorized to prescribe or dispense an overdose reversal drug or device may use to educate the public concerning when and how to safely administer such drug or device and steps to be taken after administering such drug or device; and educate the public concerning the availability of overdose reversal drugs or devices.
Baldwin has led a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers in sending letters to seven major manufacturers of naloxone urging them to apply for over the counter (OTC) status for their products. Despite the effectiveness of naloxone to reverse active opioid overdoses and the Food and Drug Administration’s public support for making the product available over the counter, the medication is not currently available over the counter because drug manufacturers have resisted applying. This step is expected to lower the cost of the medication and increase access both at the pharmacy counter and for community organizations working to distribute this life-saving tool.
Also last year, Baldwin and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced the State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act to give local and Tribal communities resources to better combat the opioid and substance use disorder epidemic. The legislation will improve State Opioid Response (SOR) grants – an important tool for communities’ comprehensive response to this public health crisis epidemic – by providing additional investments in and flexibility for states and Tribal communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending in April 2021.
Earlier this year, Baldwin voted for a much-needed investment in resources to address the mental health crisis and substance use epidemic. Included in the 2023 fiscal year appropriations bill that President Biden signed into law were key provisions from Senator Baldwin’s bills that increase local communities’ access to life-saving overdose reversal drugs, boost resources for Wisconsin to better combat the opioid and substance use disorder epidemic, and strengthen the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
“Traveling the state, I get to hear from Wisconsinites firsthand to help inform my work in Washington. I am proud to bring home results for them to address their kitchen table issues like lowering costs, curbing the opioid and fentanyl crisis and connecting Wisconsinites with good-paying jobs,” Baldwin said.
In Chippewa County, Baldwin stopped in Cornell to discuss how federal investment is expanding broadband for hundreds of residents. Chippewa County residents received support from the federal ReConnect Program through the Department of Agriculture, which provided over $3 million to expand broadband to nearly 750 households in Chippewa, Rusk and Taylor counties. Baldwin also supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which created the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program through which Wisconsin was allocated more than $1 billion to expand access to high-speed internet.
