Preliminary figures continue to indicate that the number of deer hunters in Wisconsin increased compared to the same period for both 2019 and 2018.
As of midnight, Sunday, Nov. 29, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 820,299. Of that total, 569,203 were for gun privileges, including gun, patron and sports licenses. The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are up 3.5% from the same time last year.
Female hunters remain the largest growing demographic in 2020, with the number of female hunters reaching nearly 92,312, up 12% from last year. The number of non-resident licenses decreased this year, likely due to COVID-19.
Of the licenses sold to date, 42% were sold in person through transactions at DNR license agents. The remaining 58% of licenses were purchased online. Deer hunting license and harvest authorization sales will continue throughout the remaining deer hunting seasons.
Final license sales figures will be available in January, at which time DNR staff will perform a thorough analysis and interpretation.
Hunting pressure locally and statewide appeared to be very good and steady, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Joshua Spiegel.
“Traditional hunting camps appeared to be variable with folks traveling to northern Wisconsin, but there seemed to be more individuals locally hunting from family cabins and seasonal homes,” Spiegel said. “The greatest harvest, hunting pressure and shooting occurred over opening weekend, without surprise. Wednesday mid-week appeared to be the lowest activity day.”
Hunting conditions were pretty good, despite a snap of poor weather over opening weekend, Sunday, with some snow creating low visibility. Otherwise, snow and cold temperatures were limited.
Statewide hunting license sales to date are up 3.5%. Gun season was down 1.5%, but conservation patron and sportsman license were both up significantly.
“This has followed the trend with other state DNR license sales in 2020,” Spiegel said.
Deer activity seemed to be variable, according to Spiegel.
“This is a common trend as bucks have moved out of the rutting process and into the rest and recovery stage. Deer activity also declined throughout the season with continued hunter pressure in the forests,” Spiegel said.
Preliminary figures show that hunters registered 188,712 deer during the nine-day gun deer hunt, including 85,340 antlered and 103,372 antlerless deer. Since archery season opened Sept. 12, hunters have registered 305,171 deer statewide, showing the growing impact of earlier seasons on cumulative harvest.
Deer harvest trends since the beginning of the archery season were above 2019 levels, and this trend continued through the gun deer season. Compared to 2019, the total nine-day gun deer harvest was up 15.8% statewide, with buck harvest up 12.2% and antlerless harvest up 19%. All management zones showed harvest increases from 2019.
Current deer harvest totals have surpassed the total deer harvested in 2019, but harvest trends lag behind 2018, which had the highest total deer harvest since 2013. While many southern farmland zone counties saw double-digit increases in the buck harvest, the harvest was not evenly distributed across the state.
A number of units in the northern forest zone including Ashland, Florence, Forest, Iron, Lincoln, Marinette and Price counties, experienced another year of declining buck harvest during the nine-day gun deer season. However, total buck harvest in those counties appears to be similar compared to 2019 harvest for the same period.
While opening weekend saw mild temperatures throughout the state with some snow in the northwest, DNR staff across the state reported excellent hunting conditions and weather throughout the season except for a day or two of rain and wind midweek.
Statewide, there were eight hunting related incidents, one of which was fatality. Breaking down the incidents, four were during deer drives, three were self-inflicted and two were classified as “other.”
Nearest Rusk County: Washburn County, Bashaw Township: On Nov. 21, at about 11:30 a.m., a 62-year-old male victim was struck in the upper arm and face by a rifle round. A 19-year-old shooter and victim were participating in a deer drive together. The victim was taken by helicopter for medical treatment.
The fatality occurred in Door County, Washington Island. On Nov. 22, 2020 at approximately 4:27 p.m. a 65-year-old male victim/shooter was exiting his blind with his shotgun when he tripped and the firearm discharged into his chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local CWD Kiosks appeared to be utilized at a fair level but the Carcass Disposal Dumpster located at WI DNR Ladysmith Service Center got very good public use through gun season. This will be available for the general public to utilize with deer carcass or waste disposal until early December. The dumpster is located at N4103 State Hwy 27, Ladysmith, WI 54848. This Dumpster was sponsored by Rusk County Safe Hunters Of Tomorrow (SHOT).
Annually, hunters spend $2.5 billion in Wisconsin, deer hunting has a $1 billion annual economic impact. WI is ranked #2 among stats in the number of residents and non-resident hunters.
Hunters are required to register harvested deer before 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-426-3734. Any hunter who failed to follow mandatory registration rules should do so now, despite having missed the deadline.
Two elk were reported killed during the gun-deer season with both incidents occurring in the Black River Falls area. There were no elk related incidents in Rusk County or the “Northern Elk Range.”
Preliminary Pre-Gun Archery harvest data also has been released by the DNR with 1,918 deer taken, of which 1,075 were antlered. This is a antlered harvest change of 28 percent from last year.
“Onto Muzzleloader season with Late-Antlerless season to follow,” Spiegel said.
Hunts still to come this season include:
— Nov. 30-Dec. 9: Statewide muzzleloader hunt
— Dec. 10-13: Statewide four-day antlerless-only hunt;
— Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2021: Nine-day antlerless-only holiday hunt in select Farmland Zone counties;
— Now until Jan. 3, 2021: Remaining archery and crossbow seasons; and
— Jan. 4-31, 2021: Extended archery and crossbow seasons in select Farmland Zone counties.
Hunters may use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorization during any of these hunts, but they must be used in the zone, county and land type designated on the harvest authorization.
