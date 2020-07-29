The Rusk County Jr. Fair will be held next weekend, Aug. 6-8, with free admission. There will be livestock and exhibit judging, affordable family fun and live entertainment all three days.
This year’s fair will include an on-line Rusk County Livestock Sale through the auction website Hansen & Young. It is scheduled to run from Aug. 4-9. Fair leaders changed the format of the animal auction to meet requirements of 4-H sanctioned events that do not allow activities with more than 50 individuals in attendance due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of the animal judging is the same.” said Charmaine Johnson with Rusk County UW-Extension. “This is all about the kids.”
A freewill donation is requested for fair admission and grandstand events.
Thursday, Aug. 6, begins with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. The rest of the day includes judging for poultry, antiques, swine, rabbits, sheep and beef. Entertainment gets underway at 6 p.m. in the Round Barn with hypnotist Jim Mitchell. The Fairest of the Fair will be crowned in the Round Barn at 7:15 p.m. followed by the Ag Olympics from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7, will feature more judging including dairy, goats, exotics and horses. The day concludes with a horse pull in the grandstand at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8, gets underway at 8 a.m. with a horse show in the Horse Arena. Dairy judging at 9 a.m. and a dairy show at 11 a.m. are also scheduled in the round barn. The 8 Seconds Band will perform from noon-3 p.m. by the Lions Booth. Early afternoon Saturday also features an Alumni Showmanship Contest, Dress a Cow Costume Contest and Little Britches Show. The day continues with a BBQ Judging and awards by the Lions Booth from 3:30-4 p.m., Joe’s Music Group from 4-6 p.m. and Round Robin Judging Competition in the Round Barn, also beginning at 4 p.m.
Exhibits except for livestock will be released at 6 p.m. with the fair closing at 10 p.m.
More information about the fair is online at www.ruskcountyjrfair.com.
