The Wisconsin Spring Election wraps up next Tuesday as voters will go to the polls to decide local races and ballot initiatives, including two Ladysmith School District referendums.
Lake Holcombe School District voters also will find a referendum question on the ballot.
These decisions headline local ballots that also will feature local municipal, school, county and judicial races. Wisconsin Court of Appeals races are to be decided across the state.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., April 5.
Referendum and contentious races seem to be the biggest draw but people have different interest in the election, according to Rusk County Clerk Connie Meyer.
“So, we will see how the votes tally up,” Meyer said.
Past Spring Elections have seen turnout around 26 percent.
“The hope is that everyone over the age of 18 exercises their right to vote,” Meyer said. “This is an individual’s opportunity to use their constitutional right to support the candidate that best aligns with their views.”
One Ladysmith School District referendum asks voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance.
A second Ladysmith School District referendum question asks voter permission to issue $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses. The district-wide school facility improvement project consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of additions and renovations for academic space and gymnasium, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high school. It also includes roof replacement at the elementary school.
The referendums give voters the opportunity to support our local youth, educators and the community in general, according to Cory Verdegan, chairman of the Referendum Advocacy Committee. She said the middle and high school building “is in dire need of updates.”
“Ideally, a new school would be built. However, we are not currently in the position to do this because of Wisconsin State Statutes. What we can do, though, is support the referendum questions to help the district solve operational challenges,” Verdegan said.
School officials have said passing the referendums will not raise school taxes over the current level. The proposed new debt will come onto the books as old debt is paid off, having no change in school taxes.
The building referendum would improve safety and security, update building systems and infrastructure and remodel classrooms at both the middle and high school levels to expand sizes, improve acoustics and allow for flexible learning areas. It would improve public restrooms, locker rooms and auditorium and expand gym space to accommodate school programming, after-school activities, and community use. It also would improve athletic field safety with better drainage, new bleachers, new press box and updates to the softball field. Other proposed improvements include replacing parking lots and repairing exterior envelope and foundation.
The current middle/high school complex is nearly 50 years old and has many pressing issues, according to district officials.
Classrooms throughout the building are undersized, lack flexible space for both large and small group learning and have acoustical issues that impact student learning. There is a shortage of gym space for middle school and high school students and a lack of flexible furniture for student collaboration. Floors, ceiling and cabinets are aging.
Infrastructure and building-wide systems have exceeded their service life including major systems like heating, ventilating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and lighting. Parking lots need repairs as does the exterior envelope including roof, brick tuckpointing and foundation. Restrooms do not meet accessibility requirements for Americans with Disabilities Act. Locker room lockers are worn out. Auditorium components need to be addressed. The elementary school roof would be replaced.
Safety and security concerns would address inadequate security at the main entrance, inadequate drainage at athletic fields, unsafe bleachers and press box and classroom walls and doors that are not structurally sound for daily operations.
The upgrades at the football field involve natural grass and not synthetic turf. The new gym is not a full-size varsity competition gym. It will be used for middle school games, youth sports, middle school physical education classes and community purposes.
Investing in the local school is an investment into the future, according to Ladysmith School District Administrator Laura Stunkel. She added it is important everyone goes out to vote.
“Our school is at the heart of our community,” Stunkel said. “A good school will attract new families to our community and help us retain our staff.”
The first question asks for $600,000 a year for five years.
“This money will increase our operational budget. This will have a direct impact on staff costs, student services, and general maintenance,” Stunkel said.
The second question is for $21 million to address deferred maintenance, safety and security, and new construction and classroom upgrades.
“Our community has a unique opportunity to decide to invest in the future of our children with no increase in taxes. I believe that is a win for Ladysmith,” Stunkel said.
District officials believe this is a good time to consider a referendum for several reasons, starting with the district can fund the entire project without increasing taxes over the current level. They also cite interest rates remaining near historic lows and facility needs are not going away with costs likely increasing as time goes on. The district also is applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency storm shelter grant that would pay for more than half of the proposed new gym.
“Passing the referendum will allow for students, staff and the community to feel pride in our facilities,” Verdegan said. “Our beautiful community deserves a beautiful, updated, safe and secure facility to prepare students for future success. Our educators deserve a facility that provides them the resources necessary to facilitate this success. Our community deserves a facility that can serve as a central hub to host a wide variety of events.”
Verdegan encouraged voters to look forward, think about what can be done and vote “yes” on both referendum questions.
“There is much about our future that we can’t control, but we can invest in education which will provide long-term returns to our community,” Verdegan said.
School taxes are the largest share of a total property tax bill that also includes taxes levied at the municipal, county and technical college levels.
Another referendum on area ballots is an initiative facing Lake Holcombe School District voters. If the referendum passes, the district will be able to raise an additional $2.625 million total above the state revenue limits over the next three years. The additional funds are needed for operational and maintenance expenses, according to district officials.
District officials are asking for a three year extension of the existing revenue limit exception with an increase of $25,000 per year.
“School taxes are expected to decrease even with the passage of the referendum to exceed revenue limits,” School District Administrator Kurt Lindau said.
With passage of the referendum, district officials project school district mill rates for every $1,000 of equalized valuation to be $8.12 for the 2021-22 school year, $8.00 for the 2022-23 school year, $7.68 for the 2023-24 school year and $7.59 for the 2024-25 school year. These projections assume an estimated 1 percent increase in the property value each year.
District officials also project an estimated average yearly tax decrease of 18 cents per $1,000 of equalized property value with the referendum’s passage. This breaks down to a savings of $18 per year on a property with a $100,000 equalized valuation, $36 per year on a property with a $200,000 equalized valuation, $54 per year on a property with a $300,000 equalized valuation and $72 per year on a property with a $400,000 equalized valuation.
There also will be county, city, school and other municipal races on area ballots. Voters will also decide a local judicial race.
Rusk County Circuit Court Judge
Current Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna, a Democrat, is running unopposed for Rusk County Circuit Court Judge.
Current Judge Steven P. Anderson, a Republican, did not seek re-election. He won the seat on the bench six years ago with 52.3 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating challenger current Rusk County Corporation Counsel Rich Summerfield, 2,541 to 2,320.
It is likely Barna will win as the only candidate named on the ballot, which would result in a vacancy in the district attorney position then to be filled by Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat.
Circuit Court judges serve 6-year terms that expire at the end of July.
Local municipalities
Voters in Ladysmith will decide several city council races.
Citywide, voters will cast ballots for mayor in a race between incumbent write-in Kalvin Vacho and challenger Robert Grotzinger.
District 2 voters will pick between incumbent Bill Morgan and challenger Nathan Johnson.
District 4 voters will pick between former city administrator Al Christianson, Sr. and Cheyenne Makinia. This seat is currently held by Gerard Schueller, who is not seeking re-election.
In District 6, Al Hraban is running unopposed.
In the village of Bruce, Kimberly Grasley, Darlene Wundrow, Barry Frisinger and Mark Zimmer are running for three open positions.
In the village of Conrath, Gary Pomeranke is running for village president; David Jorgensen and Katherine McCabe are running for Trustee 2, Angela Harvey is running for village clerk and Carolyn F. Martin is running for village treasurer.
In the village of Glen Flora, Ronald Moser is running for village president and James Vosejpka is running for trustee.
In the village of Hawkins, Douglas VanDoorn, Karen Howard and Mary Jo Merget are running for three trustee positions.
In the village of Ingram, there is one trustee position to be decided.
In the village of Sheldon, Nathan Lund and David Wiacek are running for two trustee seats.
In the village of Tony, Monte Groothousen is running for village president, Carol Heath and Owen Martin are running for two trustee seats, Kelly Sports is running for clerk and Kim Groothousen is running for treasurer.
In the village of Weyerhaeuser, Amy Hajdasz is running for trustee.
School races
A Ladysmith School Board race features incumbents Dustin Mataczynski and Melissa Rudack, facing challengers Nancy Burmeister, Tiffany Johnson, Jennifer Pearson and Melissa Rudack.
A Flambeau School Board race features incumbents Luke Fischer and Doug Verdegan and write-in challengers Laura Dutter-Nelson and David Groothousen.
A Bruce School Board race is uncontested, featuring incumbents Dan Robers and Andrea Vohs.
A Lake Holcombe School Board race is uncontested, featuring incumbents Debbi Readinger and Jamie Tester-Morfoot.
A Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School Board race features incumbents Mindy Hamilton and Korie Lentz and challengers Austin Chamberlain and Heidi Wise.
County board
All Rusk County Board supervisors are up for re-election.
District 1 features incumbent Terry DuSell running unopposed.
District 2 features write-in candidate Jerry Biller.
District 3 features incumbent Alan Rathsack running unopposed.
District 4 features incumbent Anthony Hauser running unopposed.
District 5 features candidates Arian Knops and Terry Wedwick and write-in Alan Golat.
District 6 features incumbent Robert Stout running unopposed.
District 7 features incumbent Randy Tatur running unopposed.
District 8 features incumbent Lyle Lieffring and challenger Tom Cudo.
District 9 features incumbent Bill McBain Sr. and challenger Philip Unterschuetz.
District 10 features write-in candidates Anton Ziesler and Jonathon Unterschuetz.
District 11 features incumbent Phil Schneider running unopposed.
District 12 features incumbent Jim Meyer running unopposed.
District 13 features incumbent Mark J. Schmitt running unopposed.
District 14 features write-ins, incumbent Lisa Dobrowolski and challenger John Kalepp.
District 15 features incumbent Thomas Hanson running unopposed.
District 16 features candidate Lois Goode and write-in candidate Ryan Heavey.
District 17 features incumbent David Willingham and challenger Erle Barber IV.
District 18 features incumbent Mike Hraban running unopposed.
District 19 features write-in candidates Dan Gudis and Shane Sanderson.
State races
In the race for Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III, incumbent Thomas M. Hruz is running unopposed.
The terms of three Wisconsin intermediate appellate court judges will expire on July 31.
The Court of Appeals is composed of 16 judges from four districts. The judges are elected to six-year terms in district-wide, non-partisan April elections. Vacancies are filled by gubernatorial appointment and the appointee is required to stand for election to a full six-year term the following spring.
Based in Wausau, District III spans all of northern Wisconsin including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas and Washburn counties.
