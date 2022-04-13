The governor signed Wisconsin Act 234 last week, providing $2.5 million for cleanup of electronic waste generated from activities undertaken by 5R Processors located in Rusk, Price and Washington counties.
As a result, the Wisconsin DNR will contract with third parties to perform any necessary assessment, collection, transportation and disposal of cathode ray tube glass and related waste generated from activities undertaken by 5R Processors and located at properties in Rusk, Price or Washington counties that are not owned by 5R Processors or its successors.
Former owners have faced federal lawsuits involving illegally mishandling the CRT glass and hiding it from environmental inspectors.
The bill, Senate Bill 890/Assembly Bill 943, had enjoyed strong bipartisan support in the state legislature, passing both the Senate and the Assembly on unanimous votes earlier this year.
“I want to thank the governor and my legislative colleagues for their support of this important bill,” said Senator Jerry Petrowski. “This was truly a collaborative effort of state and local officials working together to tackle the problems that 5R Processors irresponsibly left behind.”
5R Processors was an electronics recycling company formerly based in Ladysmith.
Before the advent of flat screen TVs and monitors that do not contain lead, crushed CRT glass had value as a recyclable item and could be sold to vendors. However, once the newer screen technology came online, CRTs lost all value and 5R had to pay money to downstream vendors to dispose of the leaded CRT glass.
5R’s customers included large public and private entities. These customers paid 5R, through the manufacturer-take-back program, over $9.6 million to recycle e-waste, including CRTs containing leaded glass.
According to court documents, 5R used a de-manufacturing technique whereby electronic equipment was taken apart manually and the parts sorted into commodities which then could be resold. 5R took in computer monitors and televisions that contained CRTs, which were broken down and the glass separated between “clean glass” that was sold as a commodity and “funnel glass” that had lead in it. Until 2011, 5R shipped the leaded CRT glass to vendors that were allowed to handle it, and 5R was charged for the disposal.
Investigations by the state DNR and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency led to the prosecution of the leadership of the company by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District. While most of the legal matters that arose from the situation have been resolved, millions of pounds of electronic waste were left behind without a responsible party to clean it up. The electronic waste is currently contained in several semi-trailers and warehouse facilities located in Rusk, Price and Washington counties.
“The state simply couldn’t just sit on our hands and allow this waste to further pollute the land or water — or stick the local taxpayers with the bill for cleaning it up,” Petrowski said. “This initiative will clean up the mess left behind by 5R and not at a cost to our local governments.”
The Senate’s version of the bill was introduced by Sens. Petrowski, Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay), Janet Bewley (D-Mason) and Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville). The Assembly version of the bill was introduced by Reps. Jim Edming (R-Glen Flora), Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger) and Beth Meyers (D-Bayfield). Each branch unanimously passed their bills.
The new legislation directs the DNR to contract with a third party for the removal and proper disposal of this waste using $2.5 million in segregated funds from the state’s environmental management account. The balance in that account is projected to be $33.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2022, and the expenditure of these funds will not impact the federal maintenance of effort requirements from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The environmental management account receives revenues primarily from several state solid waste tipping fees paid by Wisconsin landfills for each ton of solid waste disposed in the landfill.
Solid waste is subject to Wisconsin tipping fees for each ton of solid waste disposed of in landfills, except for certain materials used for lining, daily cover, capping or constructing berms, dikes or roads within the facility, or waste subject to certain other statutory fee exemptions. Landfill operators pay the fees to DNR, and recover the cost of the fees from generators who dispose of waste at the landfill.
State tipping fees total $12.997 per ton, including $9.64 deposited in the environmental management account, $3.20 in the non-point account, and $0.157 in other accounts.
Several other environmental fees and revenues are also deposited in the environmental management account.
In the 2017-19 biennium, approximately 90% of revenuesto the environmental management account (excluding certain site-specific revenue) are anticipated to be received from the recycling, environmental repair, groundwater, and well compensation solid waste tipping fees.
“I am incredibly pleased that Governor Evers has signed this critical bipartisan legislation into law,” Edming said. “I was proud to work with Senator Petrowski, the bipartisan group of co-authors and local leaders to get this important legislation across the finish line.”
The DNR and EPA discovered a great deal of illegal activity on the part of the company, including the storing of hazardous waste at unpermitted facilities, transporting hazardous waste without the required manifest and concealing these violations from state regulators.
Edming thanked Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson and Rusk County Administrative Coordinator Andy Albarado for their assistance at the local level in getting the legislation enacted.
“While we would all like to see those who are responsible for this hazardous waste pay for the cost of the cleanup, they are likely to never have the money to do so,” Edming said. “This new law is a big step forward in helping the communities impacted by 5R.
Thomas Drake founded 5R in Wisconsin in 1988 and served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Drake was responsible for overseeing all aspects of 5R’s operations, including compliance with OSHA and federal and state environmental laws.
Bonnie Dennee started with 5R in 1997. She worked in various positions at 5R, including director of environmental, health, safety & certifications, and executive vice-president.
Jim Moss joined 5R in 2007, and became its president in 2010. As President of 5R, Moss was responsible for managing all plant operations.
Court documents allege that from 2011 to 2016, the defendants and others conspired to knowingly store hazardous waste such as broken and crushed CRT glass that contained lead at unpermitted facilities in Catawba and Glen Flora and Morristown, Tenn.; knowingly transport the hazardous waste without a required manifest and conceal the violations from state regulators in Wisconsin and Tennessee as well as auditors with a nationwide recycling certification program known as R2.
Moss, a Ladysmith resident, now 62, was sentenced in November 2020 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 18 months in federal prison for conspiring to store and transport hazardous waste without required permits and manifests, in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and with conspiring to evade the payment of employment taxes and income taxes to the IRS.
Dennee, 66, a Phillips resident, was sentenced in January 2021 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to five months in federal prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to store and transport hazardous waste without required permits and manifests, in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).
Drake, then 81, signed a plea agreement to this charge in December 2019, with counsel providing medical records his client suffers from dementia. A competency exam was scheduled. Drake died in April 2021.
Last week, the former CEO of 5R Processors agreed in federal court to plead guilty to a new court filing listing a single charge of failing to account for and pay to the IRS the company’s employee federal income and payroll taxes. Under the plea agreement, Kevin Shibilski, 60, of Merrill, agrees plead guilty to Count 1 of the information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, charging a violation of Title 26, U.S. Code, Section 7202, relating to Pure Extraction and Wisconsin Logistical Solutions companies of which he was a principle. In exchange, prosecutors will move to dismiss all the counts in a much broader federal indictment filed against Shibilski two years ago. A plea hearing for Shibilski is set for 1 p.m., Monday, May 16, in the U.S.District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.
A civil federal lawsuit filed by Shibilski against his business partners was dismissed. He has filed a similar civil lawsuit in Rusk County Circuit Court, alleging he was duped into investing in the company in exchange for being named the company’s CEO.
In the plea agreement, Shibilski admits to entering into a purchase agreement in March 2013 to purchase 5R Processors, Ltd. (5R) from Tom and Jo Ann Drake for $1 million payable in increments of $100,000 a year for 10 years from 2015 to 2025, to include efforts to refinance and personal assumption of debt.
The lead glass mostly from picture tubes is broken into pieces, stored in tote bags, in semi trailers and on warehouse floors, according to Petrowski. In some cases local governments have not received rent payments from 5R for years as the company went bankrupt about 5 years ago. 5R did not pay $666,449 in rent and lease payments to Rusk County and Ladysmith, according to county officials. The county rented to 5R Processors starting in the late 1990s with payment issues beginning in 2009 and ending in 2014. In West Bend, no taxes or assessments have been paid for the 5R Processors property since 2015, and there is $133,180 in outstanding back taxes and charges, according to city officials there.
The environmental management account provides funding for recycling financial assistance to local governments and DNR administration of contaminated land, brownfields cleanup, and recycling programs, including staff in remediation and redevelopment, solid waste management, air management, groundwater management, and central administrative programs. It also helps fund brownfields grant programs and debt service costs for general obligation bonds issued for state-funded cleanup of contaminated land and sediment. It also helps fund state-funded cleanup of contaminated properties where there is no responsible party able or willing to pay for the cleanup and debt service costs for general obligation bonds issued under the former point source water pollution abatement grant program, which ended in 1990. It also helps fund certain environmental and recycling programs in DATCP, and the Departments of Health Services and Military Affairs; and remediation of specific sites using moneys received under court-approved settlement agreements or orders (primarily for Fox River cleanup).
The state DNR does not have an existing program that can pay for the removal of this material. The EPA has evaluated the sites and determined they are not eligible for EPA-funded cleanup programs. Responsibility for removing these materials and ensuring the sites are safe from hazardous substances now lies with the current owners of the properties, in most cases local governments and private citizens that leased space to 5R Processors.
The amount in the bill is based on third-party contractor estimates compiled by the department as a part of the federal criminal investigation. Money appropriated under this bill would go to private contractors performing the cleanup under DNR oversight.
Petrowski said his office worked with the DNR to make this proposal as simple as possible for them to administer. He added he has looked at this issue for a long time, trying to find the best way forward.
“This is the best available solution to a very unfortunate situation and I’m hopeful that this will solve the problem and allow us to move forward,” Petrowski said.
The bidding process for the contract is expected to begin within the next few months.
