There will be a rifle salute and playing of Taps by the Ladysmith Veterans Association on Sunday, Sept. 11, to remember the fallen hero’s and citizens in the 9/11 attacks on the U.S. in 2001.
The ceremony this year marks the 21st anniversary of the attack. It will take place at the Verizon parking lot at the intersections of Wis. 27 and U.S. 8 with a salute at the exact times of each attack at the World Trade Center in New York, Pentagon in Washington D.C. and in a farm field in Pennsylvania. The local times for each observance are at 7:46 a.m., 8:03 a.m., 8:37 a.m. and 9:07 a.m.
(0) comments
