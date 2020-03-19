The Chippewa County Administrator and County Board Chair announced today that all nonessential functions at Chippewa County buildings will be closed to the general public in an effort to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 (coronavirus) transmission and to protect residents and employees of Chippewa County.
Effective at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, all facilities will be closed to the general public. Anyone needing to do business at Chippewa County buildings should call ahead and be prepared to make alternative arrangements instead of meeting in person. A link to department contact information is at the bottom of this release. The buildings will be locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be instructed on how to enter the building.
Functions remaining open at this time include:
• The Chippewa County Circuit Court is open but court dates are changing and can be fluid. Anyone with a court date should check the Wisconsin CCAP system before leaving home or call one of the numbers below: o Branch 1 – 715-726-7781
o Branch 2 – 715-726-7783
o Branch 3 – 715-738-7300
o Juvenile Court Intake Office – 715-726-7734
o Register in Probate Office – 715-726-7737
• The Clerk of Courts Office has information on their website for making payments, filing new cases or documents and requesting records. https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/clerk-of-courts
• The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Jail information and guidelines can be found on our website.
https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/Home/Components/News/News/6975/16?backlist=%2fhome
• Human Services functions such as child protective services, adult protective services, crisis services, adult mental health and substance abuse, children long term support, juvenile intake, and economic support will continue in a limited capacity.
It’s important to note the coronavirus outbreak and public response is extremely fluid and subject to change. County officials are continually assessing conditions and are in close communication with the Chippewa County Public Health Department. Regular updates will be posted on the county’s website at www.co.chippewa.wi.us and the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Chippewa-County-Public-Health-1503750659676459/. We are also following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
While these and the many changes being implemented throughout the country are disruptive, they are essential to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and protect the health of the public and our employees. We are all in this together and we all need to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. As we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we urge Chippewa County residents to keep distance from others, avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, and stay home if possible.
For the latest guidance and to stay informed, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.
CONTACT INFORMATION FOR CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEPARTMENTS:
www.co.chippewa.wi.us/about-us/contact-chippewa-county
