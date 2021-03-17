A Tony woman is facing her second OWI charge in Rusk County Circuit Court after she rolled her car multiple times into a field.
Liane M. Lamie, 45, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of second offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and one misdemeanor count of second offense of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. If convicted Lamie could be sentenced to a maximum punishment of $700 in fines or one year incarceration or both. Also, Lamie’s driver’s license could be revoked for up to 18 months.
Lamie is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 17.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:26 a.m., Dec. 6 two Rusk County deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on County P in the Township of Grow.
The caller, a nearby resident, reported a vehicle had crashed into his field and someone was walking toward his residence.
Upon arrival, a deputy noticed a blue Ford Ranger, that appeared to have rolled multiple times, sitting 50 yards off the road and in a field. No other occupants were located at the scene.
The smell of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle.
Lamie was determined to have been the driver and told deputies she had allegedly been looking at her cell phone at the time of the crash. A deputy could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Lamie, her speech was slurred and her eyes were blood shot. Lamie allegedly admitted she was coming from a bar where she had been drinking with friends.
The caller told deputies the sound of the crash had awoken him when he heard several loud bangs.
Lamie was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for a legal sample of her blood. It was determined that at the time of the crash, Lamie’s blood alcohol content was .217, more than two and a half times the legal limit.
Lamie’s first OWI conviction was in Barron County Circuit Court in January 2017.
