Teleconference at county board

Area residents continue their efforts to have the Rusk County Board return virtual access to government meetings since cutting off video and teleconferencing to the public last fall.

Erin Webster and Nanci Mertes have waged a phone call campaign and petition drive with little success, yet they refuse to give up. The county board is scheduled to consider a new resolution this week that could restore public access with a few conditions, but that’s only if it passes as currently written.

