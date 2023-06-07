Two months after a narrow Rusk County Board vote to reject a proposed housing redevelopment on the former Rusk County Hospital site and raze the structure, Ladysmith leaders are resurrecting a decade-old landmarks and historical preservation ordinance proposal that could hinder the board action to tear down the building.
The county board voted 10-9 in April to reject the proposal from Impact Seven and raze the site. The facility has been mostly dark since Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith relocated in February to a new facility west on Port Arthur Road.
A proposed new Landmarks and Historic Preservation Ordinance was presented to the city council on May 22.
The ordinance proposal states it is “a matter of public policy that the protection, enhancement, perpetuation and use of improvements of special character or special historical interest or value is a public necessity and is required in the interest of health, prosperity, safety and welfare of the people.”
It is the intent of the proposal to officially designate and regulate landmark sites, landmark structures and historic districts for purposes including to protect, maintain, enhance and perpetuate the distinctive character of the landmark site, landmark structure or historic district and to safeguard the architectural integrity and distinctive qualities of the features of landmark structures and historic districts.
Additional goals include to encourage uses that will lead to the continuance, conservation and improvement of the historic and cultural heritage of the city, ensure nearby new structures and areas will be in keeping with the character to be preserved and enhanced, stabilize and improve property values and protect and enhance the city’s attraction to residents, tourists and visitors, and serve as a support and stimulus to business and industry. It could also foster civic pride in the beauty and noble accomplishments of the past.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., told the council the proposal helps the city protect historic buildings and landmarks at the local level.
The city council considered a similar proposal in 2010.
“It kind of resurfaced here with development talks on the old elementary school and there was entity looking at another potentially historic building in the community,” Christianson Jr. said.
Rusk County owns the former hospital property that is located in the city. As a result, city officials have been arguing for a say in what happens at the site.
Impact Seven had proposed building up to a 50 unit housing community at the former county hospital site. The exact number of units would be determined after a detailed market study. Included in the apartment community would be a classroom and an area for mobile training units to be brought on site to train individuals in fields such as welding and other manufacturing careers.
New construction at the site would cost about $10 million. Redeveloping the building would cost more.
Impact Seven proposed apartments available for people at 60% of the area median income. This would mean that a family of four would have to make less than $48,180 annually to qualify for the apartment community. A two-bedroom apartment would cost $1,000 a month with utilities included.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems will provide $2 million for site clean-up if the building is razed. The county has two years in which to use the money, starting in May 2023.
The cost of demolishing the site is estimated at $1.2 million with asbestos removal costing $1.3 to $3.8 million.
City officials also are in talks with Northpointe Development to redevelop the former elementary school property northwest of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street S.
Northpointe Development was awarded $904,000 for an adaptive reuse of Lindoo School Apartments through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Administration. Its proposal called for 40 total units with 33 of these units designated as low income.
The city would retain the recreational facilities north of school for possible parkland and other outdoor uses.
Last December, the council extended the purchase date of the former elementary school by Northpointe Development to Aug. 31, 2023. It appears the developer is closing in on funding for the project as the purchase date deadline has been extended on at least four occasions during the last two years.
The Lindoo Avenue former school site did not qualify for historic tax credits.
The proposed new ordinance would allow buildings and landmarks to be protected at the local level, according to Christianson Jr.
“What this ordinance allows us to do locally is protect our landmarks, our buildings and historic lands. It allows a committee to be formed that oversees those, and property owners or the committee can nominate buildings and tracts of land in the community,” Christianson Jr. said.
“What might make a locally historic building historic, maybe it is the architecture, the age or whether it is tied to someone prominent in our history,” Christianson Jr. said.
A public hearing on the proposed new ordinance is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., Monday, June 12, at city hall.
The ordinance also would allow the city to become registered as a certified local government through the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation office. This designation would make historic studying and planning funding available.
“This would give us more tools if we want to utilize our history in marketing,” Christianson said.
The ordinance would establish a new historic preservation commission initially to consist of five members, all city residents and appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the city council. Four members would be citizen members, including one a member of the Rusk County Historical Society Museum, and the fifth a city council member.
It would also set new procedures for designation of landmark structures and sites and historic districts.
“No building permit shall be issued by the building inspector for alteration, construction, demolition, or removal of a nominated landmark structure, landmark site, or any property or structure within a nominated historic district from the date of the meeting of the Commission at which a nomination form is first presented until the final disposition of the nomination by the Commission or the Council unless such alteration, construction, demolition or removal is authorized by formal resolution of the Council as necessary for public health, welfare or safety,” according to the ordinance proposal.
A landmark structure or structure in an historic district could not be altered, moved or razed until after a Certificate of Appropriateness, as to heritage features, has been granted. Such certificate shall be issued by the Building Inspector when issuance thereof has been approved by the commission prior to the issuance of a building permit required for constructing or altering structures.
Special rules for demolition allow the commission to grant written approval for a period of up to 10 months from the time of such application, during which time the commission and the applicant shall undertake serious and continuing discussion for the purpose of finding a method to save such property.
At the end of this 10-month period, if no mutually agreeable method of saving the subject property bearing a reasonable prospect of eventual success is underway, or if no formal application for funds from any governmental unit or nonprofit organization to preserve the subject property is pending, the building inspector shall notify the commission chairman in writing of his intent to issue a permit to demolish the property. If a method of saving the subject property is not successful and if funds to preserve the property are not obtained and available for disbursement within two months following the end of such 10-month period, the building inspector may issue the permit to demolish the subject property without approval of the commission.
