Two months after a narrow Rusk County Board vote to reject a proposed housing redevelopment on the former Rusk County Hospital site and raze the structure, Ladysmith leaders are resurrecting a decade-old landmarks and historical preservation ordinance proposal that could hinder the board action to tear down the building.

The county board voted 10-9 in April to reject the proposal from Impact Seven and raze the site. The facility has been mostly dark since Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith relocated in February to a new facility west on Port Arthur Road.

