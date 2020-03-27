There are no reported cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, as of the Friday afternoon update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Currently, Wisconsin COVID-19 test results show 13 deaths statewide from the disease (up from 8 yesterday) with 842 confirmed cases (up from 707 yesterday) and 13,140 negative test results (up from 11,583 yesterday).
All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported as of 9 p.m. the previous evening, to reflect verified and accurate information. In the event of a discrepancy between cases reported by DHS and cases reported by Wisconsin local public health agencies, data reported by local public health agencies should be considered the most up to date.
People with confirmed infections have a range of symptoms, from little to no symptoms to people being severely sick and dying.
Symptoms may include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
Not everyone with COVID-19 has all of these symptoms. For many, symptoms are mild, with no fever. It is important to know that you can still spread (transmit) the virus to others even if you have mild or no symptoms.
People experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider.
People are safer at home, the DHS website states.
"We all need to work together to and stay home. This will help us flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19. Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority," the website states.
The only tool to stem the tide of COVID-19 is physical separation from each other to stop thevirus from spreading further.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to peoples' lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.
While people may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, they can still call or video chat with them.
Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it's important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
-- Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
-- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
-- Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
