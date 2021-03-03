The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, to spend $6,195 on new vintage style decorative red and white street pole lanterns to compliment the city’s downtown decorations during Christmas.
The Feb. 22 decision OKs the purchase of 30 decorations — 15 white and 15 red — that will be funded through the city’s Tax Incremental District 8 account. The TID 8 purchase includes the lanterns, hangers and an additional $500 approximately for freight costs.
They are to be purchased from GP Designs of Marion, Ind., which is the same company that produced the red and white Scintillo ornaments that used to line the downtown. Some of those that survived the tornado can still be found in Memorial Park.
“Unfortunately, the company no longer produces that model, but offered up a vintage style that they do have in stock at a 30 percent discount,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
These will be mounted to single light poles in the downtown.
Ald. Brian Groothousen cited Christianson’s diligence in securing a savings of about $100 per decoration. The discount is only good through March 31.
“Without the discount it was up around $8,000. It was pretty pricy, almost $9,000,” Groothousen said. “The downtown people do a really nice job decorating windows, and this is something we can do.”
The decorations are expected to be available for next Christmas.
In other matters, the council:
n Voted 6-0 to begin the process of creating a new veterans mural, including moving an existing mural. Space is available for 54 acceptable portrait applications on a first-come, first-served basis. There is space for 34 mural portraits at Centennial Square downtown and 20 portraits along U.S. 8 across from ACE Hardware. Costs are $500 for a portrait and $50 for a star plaque. Applications are available at city hall.
— Heard a report on recent Police and Fire Commission action to increase volunteer firefighter hourly wage from $16 per hour to $17 per hour. The last increase was three years ago, and prior to that the last increase was about eight years ago. Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said the department is facing difficulty recruiting for open positions. A survey showed other communities pay firefighters between $16 and $19 per hour. The department has allocated an increase in its 2021 budget, increasing money for salaries from $62,500 last year for salaries and $67,500 this year. Salaries are contingent on number of calls, varying year to year. A $1 per hour increase would be a $2,750 increase based on payable hours in 2020. As this money is already budgeted by the city, no council action was taken.
— Heard a report of ongoing ventilation issues at the Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith. The west part of the building suffers from poor air circulation and high humidity, causing damage inside the building. Discussion centered on possible remedies and whose budget will fund the work.
— Heard a report on the recent state bidding of a state resurface project planned this year for Lake Avenue between Wis. 27 and River Avenue. The bids were more than had been anticipated, and were rejected. The state will rebid the project in June with the work still scheduled to be completed in 2021. The city was scheduled to open bids for its reconstruction of five downtown streets on Friday, Feb. 26.
— Heard the rehabilitation of well #6 is in process with new materials expected to arrive in early March. The pump bowls, shafting and column pipe are being replaced with work completed by March 15.
— Announced frost depths are 60 inches at the deepest with water temperatures around 35 degrees at the coldest. City officials recommend users with a history of service freezes to run a pencil-stream of water to prevent service freeze-ups. This extra water use is not reimbursed by the city, but the cost is cheaper than hiring a plumber to thaw a service. There have been six water main breaks so far in the city.
— Heard a statewide road salt usage survey report that showed a tons per-lane-mile of 5.5 tons minimum and 18.8 tons maximum. Ladysmith uses 6.14 tons per-lane-mile.
— Heard a report of a water loss somewhere in the municipal system. Water Conservation Services was brought in last week to help locate the leak.
