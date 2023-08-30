The suspect in a Price County attack where a victim called law enforcement to report he was hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork was killed Tuesday after being hit by a train in Rusk County.
The suspect in this case was identified as Richard J. Kraemer, of Catawba, in Price County, about 6 miles east of Hawkins.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911-call at 5:46 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, reporting a subject had been struck by a train. The caller advised a subject was on the train tracks at Marshall Road in the town of Marshall in Rusk County. The location is about 1 mile northwest of Sheldon along the Canadian National mainline.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Sheldon Fire Department and Canadian National Railroad responded. Upon arrival, the subject was underneath the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim in the Price County attack, who is still receiving medical care, has not been identified.
The Price County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious assault that occurred in the Catawba area at about 4:15 p.m., Aug. 22, about 90 minutes before the Rusk County train crossing incident. A male victim reported to Price County dispatch he was assaulted by a male suspect. The victim reported the male suspect came to his residence and was acting strangely. The victim reported he needed an ambulance and was bleeding profusely. It was reported injuries to the victim included being hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and was later located and is no longer a danger to the public, according to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.
Agencies assisting the Price County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation include the Prentice Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Department of Criminal Investigation, Price County Law Enforcement Chaplains and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Kraemer and the victim are known to each other, according to Schmidt.
After the assault, Kraemer fled the scene.
“Shortly thereafter, the Price County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a pedestrian vs. train incident in Rusk County. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the pedestrian who was killed in this incident as being Kraemer,” Schmidt said
The victim in the Price County assault is still receiving medical treatment, according to Schmidt. No further information regarding the victim will be released, he said.
