Several Ladysmith School District coaches voiced concern to the school board at its May 13 meeting regarding compensation for the spring sports season, when most athletics were called off when schools were ordered closed due to the pandemic virus.
Coaches asked for further discussion on spring coaches compensation, saying their positions require many duties outside of matches and practices.
Golf Coach Steve Alberson said it was terrible news for seniors to learn their season was going to be canceled.
“I am no different than all of you. I budgeted for that income and just wanted to know where the school stands,” Alberson said.
Coaches are required to work at practices and games, and also complete many tasks before and after scheduled seasons without being eligible for unemployment.
Alberson cited many other Heart O’North Conference school districts that are paying spring coaches with some still waiting for final board approval.
“All of the spring coaches have met all of the preseason requirements and because of the virus the school doesn’t have to pay us? Plain and simple, we don’t see this as being right,” Alberson said.
Jake Ebner, who coaches cross country and track and field, told the board if coaches did not perform some essential duties listed in their contracts they would not be fulfilling terms of their employment contract.
“Besides practices and contests, coaches have several other essential duties and responsibilities that are listed in their job description in the employee handbook. Many of these essential duties and responsibilities require countless hours of work outside of practices and contests as well as the sports season,” Ebner said. “These programming needs require us to work outside of the regular season and have seen our athletic director emailing us since spring sports contests have been canceled asking us to complete tasks such as requisitions, athletic code changes and scheduling.”
Many spring sports required advance preparation, according to Ebner. He added coaches have not been compensated, they did not receive contracts for this spring sports season and even if they wanted to resign the board could refuse their resignations.
“It should also be noted the programming needs for this current spring sports season had spring sports coaches putting in countless hours of work prior to their season even beginning because our job descriptions required it or our programs needed it in order to operate,” Ebner told the board.
Ebner said he has always been compensated fairly in the past when not receiving contracts on time. He added he will continue to support the program during the remainder of the sports season as his athletes expect.
Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox told the board out of 234 schools that completed a survey 70 are providing regular pay to coaches and 162 are providing no compensation or reduced pay.
School support staff, sports officials and bus companies are not being compensated right now, according to Cox.
“It is not just the coaches. There are a lot of people in this country that are taking a loss of pay for this flu,” Cox said.
School Board President Todd Novakofski asked for the matter to be placed on the board’s next agenda. He added it is never too late to provide compensation.
“You’ve given us all something to think about,” Novakofski said.
Cox acknowledged the coaches work and communication. He said many athletic facilities like the golf course were closed, limiting practice opportunities
“It is a monetary loss when you are talking about head coaches at over $4,000. It is not a small amount either,” Cox said.
The matter was not listed as an action item on the agenda. No action was taken.
