The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is changing rapidly and the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties- Ladysmith is taking a proactive step in slowing down the spread of this illness and helping local health systems manage care. The ADRC will continue to assess what level of services to provide. Each program area will be impacted as follows:
Senior Nutrition Program:
— Effective Wednesday March 18, dine-in meals at all four Rusk County congregate locations, including Dining at 5, will be canceled. If you are in desperate need of a meal and have no other option for getting one, please contact your site manager directly or Kathy Walthers at the ADRC (715) 532-2176.
— Meals on Wheels will continue as usual. Please plan ahead for potential future disruption in Meals on Wheels service.
— No breakfast will be served at the Sheldon Center on April 3.
— Tax Aide: Tax aide appointments in Chetek will continue at this time. Customers are asked to cancel appointments if they are sick.
— Healthy Aging Workshops & Events: All events and workshops hosted by the ADRC will be postponed until further notice. These include:
— Beneficial Bites
— Boost Your Brain & Memory Classes
— Caregiver Boot Camp, April 18.
— Connecting Community & Caregivers Event, April 8
— 50+ Challenge to Live Well Event, April 26
— Health Promotion Workshops, such as Stepping On and Healthy Living With Diabetes
— Memory Screening Events
Those currently registered for any of these events will be contacted about cancelation and their names will be maintained and contacted when the programs are rescheduled. Registrations questions can be directed to Peggy Schmidt at 715-537-6225 or Margaret.schmidt@co.barron.wi.us
— Support Groups: All support groups hosted by the ADRC will be postponed until further notice. Current participants will be contacted. These include:
— Alzheimer’s/Dementia Info Support Group
— Early Stage Memory Loss Support Group
— Low Vision Support Group
— Caregiver’s Support Group
— Professional contacts for Information, Assistance and Benefits: We are committed to continue providing quality information and services without disruption. Face-to-face contact, however, will be reduced to a minimum. As much assistance as possible will be given over the telephone. ADRC will continue to schedule office visits as needed but will minimize home visits to essential needs. Customers are asked to cancel appointments if they are sick.
The CDC has identified those over age 60 and people with serious chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart, lung, or kidney disease are at higher risk for a more serious COVID-19 illness. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk of more serious illness from COVID-19 because of any of these factors, it is especially important for them to take actions to reduce the risk of getting sick with the disease. They recommend:
— Stock up on supplies;
— Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others;
nKeep away from others who are sick when you go out in public, limit close contact, and wash your hands often;
— Avoid crowds as much as possible; and
— Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed during a COVID-19 outbreak in your community.
Rusk County Public Health is providing ongoing guidance and communication and will continue to follow their recommendations to create procedures to be able to continue as much of its current programming as possible. Officials realize this may cause inconvenience in the short-term.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms, are urged to contact their health provider. This is an ever-changing situation and ADRC staff will continue to monitor and evaluate the best ways to meet the community needs while addressing all safety concerns.
For general agency questions, contact Kathy Walthers at 715-532-2176 or kwalthers@ruskcountywi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.