On March 29, 2023 at 6 p.m., the Flambeau School board met to go over reports, school news and action items.
During the finance report, the board was made aware of a request for a donation of a laptop to the school’s project graduation. The laptop would be given out as a prize. The board approved the donation of the laptop.
Doug and Julie Verdegan presented the school district with a donation of $2075, which is to go towards the purchase of a lap machine in the weight room. Les Martin donated the use of his semi-truck to transport the weight room equipment, which is expected to be delivered in mid-April. The school will be seeking the community’s help to set up the equipment after it is delivered.
S.H.O.T (Safe Hunters of Tomorrow) donated $1000 to the school’s clay trap shooting club and $500 to the school’s ice fishing club.
An overview of the school’s academic and career planning program was given. On Feb. 28, students took a trip to the Rusk County Courthouse and on March 10, Ladysmith Federal came out to provide a reality challenge. This challenge consisted of a real-life simulation where the students received an income and had to make decisions about spending money and paying bills. On March 8, students took a college field trip to Stevens Point and the FCCLA went to the Children’s Museum to do volunteer work.
In other school news, Health and Human Services gave a presentation to the eighth and ninth graders about social media safety. The school held their annual Cabin Fever Days for grade six through 12. The theme was centered on mental health and Flambeau Forever donated money for prizes.
The Flambeau middle school forensic team attended a competition at Delong Middle School in which they received 16 blues and two reds. On March 1, students attended a solo ensemble competition, with seven students advancing to the state competition in Eau Claire. From March six through the tenth, Flambeau School held a reading week. The theme was mysteries, with guest speakers and fun activities, including an escape room.
A building and grounds update was given. A contract for a sound system is on-going and still waiting on parts. A project to renew blacktop around the school is expected to start in June. Furniture for the school’s common area will be delivered in May. It will be available for the students to enjoy and then will be packed away while the floors are being redone in July. Plans to redo the floors in the kitchen and locker rooms are also slated to be done in July.
RFP (requests for proposals) were sent out to redo the school’s exterior doors and windows. One proposal was received, which was 2.5 times the school’s allotted budget for the project. The board plans to send out additional RFPs.
Action items were voted on. Expenditures and receipts and the monthly student activity accounts report were approved by the board. Donations from Doug and Julie Verdegan and S.H.O.T were approved. The 2023/2024 school calendar was passed by the board. An affiliation member agreement for shared virtual learning services between RVA and Flambeau school was also approved.
Resignations from the middle school wrestling coach, the community education representative and the high school English teacher were all accepted by the board.
The board approved the hiring of two co-head track coaches and a high school baseball assistant coach. All administrative and administrative support contracts were accepted.
