Bids received for the construction of a new farmers market pavilion in Ladysmith were much more than preliminary construction estimates with the low bid being almost double.
A brief open discussion near the end of the city council’s All Committees meeting on Jan. 20 shed some light on the bids and an effort to reduce costs.
Three years ago city leaders were estimating about $50,000 to build the farmers market pavilion in the parking lot southwest of the intersection of Lake Avenue and E. Third Street. The project is sometimes referred to by city as the farmers market and at other times Gateway Pavilion, but its main use will be to serve as a permanent site for the Rusk County Farmers Market that operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays during warmer months.
Bids were opened at last month’s meeting of the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation, which is overseeing the project that is being funded jointly with LCIDC and city money. The LCIDC is a nominally private, quasi-governmental organization with the goal of promoting economic development.
During the All Committees meeting, City Attorney Al Kenyon asked what happened after he left the LCIDC meeting.
“The bids were all above the monetary appropriation,” said City Administrator Al Christianson, who is also secretary for the LCIDC.
“About twice?” Kenyon said.
“Yep,” Christianson said. “So, I have done a little bit of investigation of how they might be lowered and I will report that back to the corporation at its next meeting.”
“Did it seem to be the consensus of the [Ladysmith] IDC that it would seek a larger contribution from the city, the county or wherever else there is, the school board?” Kenyon said.
Christianson said he could not recall there being very much discussion about the bids by the LCIDC.
“I think we had a wide-ranging discussion prior to that which was very, very interesting,” said Christianson, without elaborating on what made it interesting.
After the meeting, Christianson declined to provide the bid amounts, number of bids received, where any extra funding will come from or when construction will start?
“Bids were received by [LCIDC], which is a private corporation,” Christianson said in an email.
In January 2019, the Ladysmith Common Council voted 3-2 to approve up to a $20,000 earmark for contribution toward construction of a Gateway Market. The most recent design presented to council members dated August 2017 shows a pavilion-like facility measuring 126 feet long by 16 feet wide. The design also showed a $46,294 total cost, breaking down to $41,794 for materials and labor and another $4,500 for digging holes and cutting blacktop.
The city’s share will come from Tax Increment District 8. TID money is collected within a specifically bounded area for use on developing new infrastructure and other amenities within those boundaries as authorized at the time the TID was established. The Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation has authorized $25,000 of its funds for the project.
At the All Committees meeting, Kenyon continued, “The [preliminary] estimate from three years ago was $50,000, and the low [construction] estimate?”
“Ninety-five,” Christianson said
“Ninety-five thousand. That is a lot more,” Kenyon said.
“Yes it is,” Christianson said.
“Where is that money going to come from?” Kenyon said.
The All Committees discussion ended there.
