Voters cast ballots at the polls, Tuesday, putting their stamp on who will be president during the next four years.
The in-person balloting will be merged with those from early voting to help decide the nation’s presidency. The combined results also will help determine other important races like Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District Representative and State Assembly Representative. There are also contested local races to be decided including County Clerk, County Register of Deeds and a special vote for a Ladysmith mayoral vacancy.
Turnout at the polls was brisk throughout the Election Day, despite 20 percent of all electors countywide casting absentee ballots prior to the start of in-person on Nov. 3. Of the 8,397 registered voters in the county, there were about 1,650 ballots submitted early. Statewide, nearly 2 million ballots were cast early. Nationally, more than 100 voters did so before polls opened.
Early Wednesday, the race for President still hadn’t been determined. Wisconsin was one of a few states still undecided.
“I think it will be a late night with all the absentees that are out that will need to be counted by hand,” Rusk County Clerk Loren Beebe said.
Poll sites in the towns of Atlanta, Flambeau, Grow and Thornapple ran low on ballots, and county clerk staff delivered extra ballots during the day. Thornapple had to use all paper ballots as there was a personnel error when starting the machine up in the morning.
“There was quite a bit of election day registrations and we had to run more supplemental poll lists to a few townships that were not able to print their own,” Beebe said.
In a countywide advisory referendum voters weighed in on “Fair Maps” question asking, “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
Ladysmith voters narrowly elected a new city mayor with Kalvin Vacho, 710, defeating Jim West, 683.
In the race for Wisconsin 7th Congressional District incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany was the declared winner with 60 percent of the vote over Democrat Tricia Zunker with 40 percent by wisconsinvote.org based on 89 percent of precincts reporting.
It appears incumbent Republican Jim Edming will win another term as Wisconsin State Assembly District 87 Representative, comfortably in the lead with 71 percent of the vote over Democrat Richard Pulcher with 96 percent of precincts reporting.
The winners in other races were Connie Meyer with 58 percent of the vote over incumbent Loren Beebe and Mary Berg for Register of Deeds with 59 percent of the vote over incumbent Judy Srp.
With presidential results still unknown, local party leaders commented:
Rusk County Republican Chairman Travis Ewer called Donald Trump the leader the nation needs.
“He built the best economy our country has ever seen and he’s in the midst of doing it again after the coronavirus shutdown. The voters in our area made that abundantly clear through their ballots. No matter the outcome, we will always stand steadfast in our support and admiration for President Trump and his work to make America great again,” Ewer said.
Rusk County Democrat Jim Kurz expressed confidence Joe Biden will win Wisconsin and pride that many county residents voted for the candidate.
“We are sad that Congressional District 7 is so Gerrymandered that an intelligent and caring candidate like Tricia Zunker had no chance to be elected,” Kurz said.
All results reported on election night are unofficial until Board of Canvass meetings that confirm final totals.
