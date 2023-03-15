Listening session

Wisconsin State Senator Cory Tomczyk speaks with area residents about the proposed new state budget during a local listening session.

About 15 people attended a listening session on the next Wisconsin State Biennium Budget, hosted on Saturday in Ladysmith by State Senator Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee). Topics of discussion during the hour-long session included road funding, workforce housing, education, voter registration and mental health care.

Tomczyk, who was elected to the 29th District of the State Senate last November, was traveling his district last week with stops planned in Wausau, Medford and Ladysmith. The meetings were meant for his constituents to voice their concerns regarding the 2023-25 biennial state budget proposal or any other concerns regarding state government.

