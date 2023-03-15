About 15 people attended a listening session on the next Wisconsin State Biennium Budget, hosted on Saturday in Ladysmith by State Senator Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee). Topics of discussion during the hour-long session included road funding, workforce housing, education, voter registration and mental health care.
Tomczyk, who was elected to the 29th District of the State Senate last November, was traveling his district last week with stops planned in Wausau, Medford and Ladysmith. The meetings were meant for his constituents to voice their concerns regarding the 2023-25 biennial state budget proposal or any other concerns regarding state government.
Last month, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released his 2023-25 budget proposal. It includes tax cuts for low and middle class earners, $2.6 billion for public education, $290 million for the Milwaukee Brewers stadium and $240 million to launch a paid family and medical leave program.
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have pledged to scrap most of Evers’ ideas and start from scratch, as they have in the last two budget cycles.
Tomczyk told the audience there are many capable staff members at the Capitol who are advising state lawmakers.
“That gives me a lot of confidence,” Tomczyk said.
Wisconsin will start the new two-year budget cycle with a record surplus projected at more than $7 billion, largely due to an influx of one-time federal pandemic relief funds.
During his budget address Evers, a Democrat, called the plan a “breakthrough budget.” He told legislators they had they had an obligation to address needs that had been long neglected with the state’s projected $7.1 billion budget surplus.
During the listening session in Ladysmith, Tomczyk, a Republican, told the audience about $4 billion of the state’s projected $7.1 billion surplus come from one-time federal pandemic relief funds that are not promised to the state in future budgets. As a result, state officials need to proceed with caution on how this additional money is spent.
Tomczak told the audience legislators must be cautious. He said he’d like to see these funds go to taxpayers, but many groups are always coming to the capitol with their hands out.
“We have to be careful how we use that money so we don’t create more recurring expenses,” Tomczyk said.
Audience members expressed support of Wisconsin withdrawing from the 32-state voter registration partnership known as the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). ERIC is a non-profit, data-sharing effort designed to maintain accurate voter rolls that links 32 states and Washington D.C. together. ERIC was created to serve as a tool to maintain accurate voter rolls and combat potential fraud by allowing stats to know when someone moves, dies or registers elsewhere. While that may be ERIC’s stated efforts, conspiracy theories have claimed it’s a “tool for fraud.”
Ladysmith Mayor Bob Grotzinger asked what can be done to help provide more options to develop affordable housing. City officials are currently in talks on housing development proposals at the former animal shelter and Lindoo Avenue school properties. A joint effort between the city and Rusk County is also underway to convert the vacant former Rusk County Memorial Hospital property to housing.
“It’s just been a struggle,” Grotzinger said.
Grotzinger said the city really could be helped by making more workplace housing funds available.
“We have jobs. We need places for workers to live,” Grotzinger said.
Ladysmith resident Joe Baye asked Tomczyk if there are any current proposals to alter the Wisconsin Retirement System.
Tomczyk said none that he is aware of.
“Good,” Baye said. “Leave it alone. It is an excellent system. Please keep it.”
While Wisconsin will start the two-year budget cycle with a record surplus projected at more than $7 billion, largely due to an influx of one-time federal pandemic relief funds, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects revenue from taxes and other sources will surpass spending by about $5.3 billion over the next two years.
Increased tax revenue is recurring. That’s money lawmakers can budget for new programs that will need funding year after year. The surplus comes mostly from one-time funding.
“You probably shouldn’t look to that for ongoing expenditures,” said Dave Loppnow, assistant director of the fiscal bureau.
Evers and Republicans will likely try to direct the surplus funds to their priorities through one-time investments such as grant programs.
Evers laid out plans for several massive, one-time investments in his version of the budget. They include $240 million to launch paid family and medical leave, billions in additional public school funding and $100 million to fight pollution from so-called forever chemicals known as PFAS.
After accounting for continuing costs, the state will be left with about $2.4 billion from recurring revenue after the second year of spending, according to the fiscal bureau.
Ladysmith resident Chrysa Ostenso asked Tomczyk to help improve funding of public eduction. A local school board member, she said her district has closed a building and cut staff and programs to make ends meet as state government has cut aid to schools.
“We need funding,” Ostenso said.
“That I can help you with,” said Tomczyk, adding it is his role as a legislator to help direct funds where they are needed. From that point he said it is up to citizens to become involved in their local governments to spend these funds.
Ladysmith resident Jim Kurz asked Tomczyk to support unions as a way of educating children.
Tomczyk also was asked to seriously look at abuse in the Wildlife Damage Abatement and Claims Program. WDACP provides damage prevention assistance and partial compensation to farmers when wild deer, elk, bear, geese and turkeys damage their agricultural crops. Wildlife managers issue agricultural damage shooting permits to farmers for removal of deer — and occasionally bear, geese and turkeys - that cause damage.
Other topics discussed included reviewing prison program spending, investing more in mental health care and improving drinking water and sewer system municipal funding options.
The Legislature will work over the next four months to draft its version of the budget, which Evers can then reshape with partial vetoes. However, some of the increased revenue is effectively spoken for by the costs of continuing programs that were boosted by one-time federal funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.