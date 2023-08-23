One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a train in southeast Rusk County.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 5:46 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, reporting a person had been struck by a train northwest of Sheldon.
The caller advised a person was on the train tracks at Marshall Road in the town of Marshall. The site is just north of Broken Arrow Road.
Rusk County Sheriff's deputies, Rusk County Ambulance, Sheldon Fire Department and Canadian National Railroad personnel responded.
The person who was hit was underneath the train and pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the person is not being released at this time pending notification of the family, according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace.
The incident is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Canadian National Railroad and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.