The Ladysmith School Board is not completely sold on its new trimesters, but it is willing to give its class schedule the old college try.
The board began reviewing the middle/high school proposed 2022-2023 Master Schedule/Registration Timeline at its Wednesday meeting, July 21.
The timeline calls for the final master schedule to be shared with staff prior to Easter break next year, but it also brings into question the trimester scheduling first implemented for the 2018-19 school year.
In general, a trimester system makes three significant changes to the master schedule.
First is the way the school year is structured. Instead of quarters or semesters, the school year is divided into three 12-week trimesters.
Second, there is a reduction of the number of overall class periods. Trimester schedules usually run five class periods that meet every day; block schedules run eight classes for one semester.
Third, the trimester schedule offers varying course lengths.
The trimester schedule has numerous advantages for students and staff, perhaps most importantly is increased instructional time.
The report to the board states, “If directed by board, a committee to research/recommend on semester vs. trimester will be formed. This committee will need to have a recommendation by November.”
In the fall of 2016, board members asked to look into the feasibility of going to a trimester schedule. Staff visited schools in Bloomer, Barron and Stanley. The board approved in December 2016 going to trimester scheduling in the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
High School Principal Greg Posewitz said there have been some concerns expressed about trimesters. He told the board he will proceed with what direction the board provides.
“I have no strong preferences either way, personally. I am not personally invested one way or the other,” Posewitz said.
Trimesters offer 15 student classes with five each trimester. Semesters offer 14 student classes with seven each trimester. There are 12 teacher classes with either. Classes offer 64 minutes on 59 days with trimesters compared with 45 minutes on 88 days with semesters.
A survey showed two-thirds of staff support going back to semesters compared with two-thirds of students in favor of staying with trimester.
Trimesters provide students more flexibility with taking classes they want over semesters, according to Posewitz.
School Board President Todd Novakofski expressed concern about staff resistance to making trimesters work.
“If the staff are not going to embrace it, though, it is not really going to benefit the kids as it should,” Novakofski said. “If we stay with trimesters we are going to have to have teachers who are committed. It is going to take a commitment. I don’t believe we had that type of commitment back in 2018 when it was started.”
As the system took hold it became apparent the commitment wasn’t there, according to Novakofski. He added trimesters offer a better learning environment with more time and opportunity for learning instead of just taking notes and completing worksheets.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso encouraged the board to keep with trimesters.
“Someone who is used to teaching one way, they probably don’t want to change,” Ostenso said. “Make them change the way they are doing things,” Ostenso said.
Ostenso asked for the board and administration to support teachers.
“We do expect continued improvement and continued increases in participatory learning,” Ostenso said.
Novakofski suggested more teacher in-service professional development.
“We have to know that things won’t happen if we stay this way. We can’t just keep doing the same as we have done the last couple of years,” Novakofski said.
No change to trimester scheduling.
“We are going to make it work, or not,” Novakofski said.
