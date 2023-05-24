These are the rusk county real estate transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from May 1-15. Wisconsin property sales information is available on the Wisconsin department of revenue website. This searchable real estate transfer return (RETR) database allows you to locate information on property sales in Wisconsin. Five years of RETR data is available to Wisconsin municipal and county officials, local assessors, and the public who need property sales information. Under Wisconsin law, these records are public information. When recording a property conveyance deed and other instruments, a seller of real estate is required to file a real estate transfer return (RETR) with the county register of deeds. To search, go to https://propertyinfo.Revenue.Wi.Gov/wisconsinprod/forms/htmlframe.Aspx?Mode=content/home.Htm.
Town of Atlanta
Christianson Road. Alan B. Christianson, Ladysmith, to Stephanie A. Christianson, Ladysmith. $31,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Christianson Road. Alan B. Christianson, Ladysmith, to Alan B. Christianson, Ladysmith. $23,400. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Big Bend
W13881 Wilson Road New Auburn, Wi 54757. Jesse J. Seeley, Rice Lake, to Kathy A. Malsom, New Auburn. $259,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Dewey
W5805 Kluss Ln. S. James R. Tom, Portage, to Robert J. Tom, Deforest. $82,500. Quit Claim Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Flambeau
N5010 W. 13th St.N. Carrie S. Johnson, Cadott, to Wayne N Johnson, Cadott. $87,500. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N5015 W. 13th St. N. Wayne N. Johnson, Cadott, to Kevin Myren, Ladysmtih. $175,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W8500 Flambeau Ave. R&S Williams Properties, LLC, Ladysmith, to Northwoods Ladysmith, LLC, Chilton. $400,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
W7365 Dairyland Dam Road. Ricky A. Ewer, Ladysmith, to Melissa Scholl, Ladysmith. $136,100. Other/Transfer On Death Deed.
Town of Grant
Xxx Larson Road. Stiernagle Farms, LLC, Ladysmith, to Michael Kuc, Holcombe. $34,240. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Xxx Larson Road. Stiernagle Farms, LLC, Ladysmith, to Aric and Elizabeth Schneider $92,020. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale
Xxx Larson Road.stiernagle Farms, LLC, Ladysmith, to Jay and Marie Holloway, Cody, Wyo. $304,950. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Xxx Larson Road, Ladysmith, Wi 54848. Stiernagle Farms, LLC, Ladysmith, to Andres Brothers Partnership, Conrath. $54,570. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Xxx Larson Road. Stiernagle Farms, LLC, Ladysmith, to Nizar Ottoman, Eau Claire. $243,425. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Hansen Rd. James M. & Betty J. Parker, Ladysmith, to Wade Stanger, Ladysmith. $2,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W9659 Ducommun Rd. Michael W. Ducommun, Ladysmith, to MC Ducommun Irrevocable Trust $169,500. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer to Trust.
Town of Grow
Cty Hwy P. Stephen J. & Rachel J. Casper, Apple Valley, Minn., to Allen Eugene Jacobson, Chippewa Falls. $10,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Hawkins
Vl. Gary G. Quinn and Cynthia J. Quinn Trust Agreement Dated December 9, 2002, Hawkins, to Benjamin Mabie, Hawkins. $137,300. Other/Gift.
Vl. Gary G. Quinn and Cynthia J. Quinn Trust Agreement Dated December 9, 2002, Hawkins, to Jennifer Barg, Holman. $92,000. Other/Gift.
Vacant Land Near County Road M. Northwoods ATP L.P, A Delaware Limited Partnership, C/O RMK Timberland Group, Johns Creek, Ga., to Eagle’s Nest Properties IX LLC, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, Medford. $335,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Vacant Land Near River Road. Northwoods ATP L.P., A Delaware Limited Partnership, Johns Creek, Ga., to Eagle’s Nest Properties VIII, LLC, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, Medford. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Hubbard
Vacant Land. Sheila Swiderski, Oshkosh, to Shane Swiderski, Kronenwetter. $300,300. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim.
Town of Marshall
County Line Rd. The Luke and Marian Dernovsek Irrevocable Land Trust, Dated March 18, 1999, Ladysmith, to Matthew V. & Wendy K. Dernovsek,Hudson. $50,000. Other/Org Sale.
N845 Cty Rd. G. Elizabeth A. Jiskra, Exeland, to Cordel and Holly Carlsen, Sheldon. $333,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Butler St & Cty Hwy D. Dale G & Nicole S. Shaw, Sheldon, to River Valley Farm, LLP, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Partnership. $600. Warranty/Condo Deed/Exchange.
Butler St & Cty Hwy D. River Valley Farm, Llp, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Partnership, Sheldon, to Shoulder Creek Farm, Llp, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Partnership, Sheldon. $3,100. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Murry
N/A. Donna Weber, Ladysmith, to Zahn’s Riverview, LLC, North Champlin, Minn. $344,400. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer From Members to LLC.
Town of Richland
N6102 Grunseth Dr. Duane Clark, Glen Flora, to Floraine Clark, Glen Flora. $80,800. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
W1840 Nessa Road. Elizabeth R. Gliniecki, West Bend, to Randy Lee Gliniecki, Campbellsport. $93,800. Quit Claim Deed/Judgment of Divorce.
Town of Rusk
W14848 Horseshoe Lake Road. William A. and Dawn M. Auclair, Florence, Ariz., Tohorseshoe Pines LLC, Chippewa Falls. $215,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Hungry Lake Rd. Jeffrey P. Klossner (A/K/A Jeffrey Paul Klossner), Mount Horeb, to Jeffrey Paul Klossner Living Trust Dated February 16, 2017, Mount Horeb. $95,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Transfer 50% to Each Trust.
W14511 Plummer Road. Bryce D. Dankers, Prescott, to Joseph L. Konzen, New Richmond. $600,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of South Fork
Jew Creek Road. Jeremy J. Tomesh, La Crosse, to Vern W. Weeks, Cadott. $52,000. Other/Correction Instrument.
Town of Strickland
W15017 Old 14 Rd. Linda Zajec Aka Linda M. Zajec, Weyerhaeuser, to Linda M Zajec, Weyerhaeuser. $5,400. Quit Claim Deed/Create Survivorship Marital Property.
Cty W. Geraldine C. Kendzior, Weyerhaeuser, to Robert K. Kendzior, Weyerhaeuser. $0. Other/Affidavit of Correction.
County Road W, Town of Strickland. Robert K. Kendzior, Weyerhaeuser, to Jacayn Kendzior, Cameron. $32,900. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim Deed.
Town of Stubbs
S Hutchinson Rd. Michael J. & Katheren S. Gardner, Bruce, to Kirk Whittenberger, Fort Leonard Wood. Mo. $92,750. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Thornapple
Vacant Land. Trust Agreement of Timothy M. Goebel, Good Thunder, Minn., to Ryan P. and Larissa F. Laber, Eau Claire. $11,000. Other/Org Sale.
Vacant Land. Mark S. Goebel, Cedar, Minn., to Ryan P. and Larissa F. Laber, Eau Claire. $21,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W11419 Ramer Rd. Steven Kuras, Bruce, to Andrea A. Kuras, Bruce. $93,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
W11419 Ramer Rd. Andrea A. Kuras, Bruce, to Lisa Strehmel, Deforest. $93,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
W11419 Ramer Rd. Sherry Marshall, Waukesha, to Jerry J. and Amy J. Geisler, Bruce. $235,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Ramer Road. Ronald W. & Kristine A. Adamski, Bruce, to Joseph A. & Holly R. Kurth, Phillips. $74,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Washington
Xxx Round Lake Rd. James V. Swanson, Round Lake Heights, Ill., to Trevor and Carrie Tornio, Chisago City, Minn. $20,111. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N1399 Pulaski Lake Road, Bruce, Wi 54819. Frank Charles Mittermeyer A/K/A Frank C. Mittermeyer, Cottage Grove, to Sandra J. Mittermeyer, Cottage Grove. $251,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Town of Wilkinson
County Road F. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5780, Weyerhaeuser, to Keith D. Swenson, Weyerhaeuser. $0. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Willard
N2398 N. Blueberry Road. Estate of Theodore L. Pax, Washburn, to Theodore P. Pax, Maplewood, Minn. $14,100. Other/Personal Representative’s Deed.
W7508 Homestead Road. Estate of Theodore L. Pax, Washburn, to Theodore P. Pax, Maplewood, Minn. $7,100. Other/Personal Representative’s Deed.
Village of Bruce
618 N Johnson St. Estate of Robert W. Weinert, Frankfort, Ky., to Richard P. Johnson, Bruce. $50,000. Other/Org Sale.
125 W. Sorensen Ave. LDJ Properties, LLC, New Auburn, to Carlton Child Care LLC, Bruce. $107,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
1239 N. 3rd Street. Brantley J. Cocchi, Stone Lake, to David G. Fillion and Alice M. Fillion Joint Income Only Trust Dated March 12, 2010, Bruce. $203,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
1117 N. Alvey St. Mary Jane Brockman, Bruce, to Barbara J. Anderson, Rib Lake. $215,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
1117 N Alvey St. Barbara J. Anderson, Rib Lake, to Margaret Wulf, Bruce. $215,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Village of Conrath
N2705 1st Street. Andrew R. Johnson, Altoona, to Ricardo Juarez Monjaras, Conrath. $180,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Village of Hawkins
409 Amherst Avenue, Hawkins, Wi. Stanley J. Burris, Hawkins, to Stanley J. & Doreen L. Burris, Hawkins. $43,100. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim Deed to Vest Ownership In Property to Grantees As Husband and Wife, As Survivorship Marital Property.
Village of Weyerhaeuser
W14372 Railway Ave. Jerome L. Skutt, Weyerhaeuser, to Wendy S. Skutt, Chippewa Falls. $128,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Vl. Jason Skutt, Menomonie, to Wendy S. Skutt, Chippewa Falls. $71,667. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Vl. Wendy S. Skutt, Chippewa Falls, to The Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar LLC, Chetek. $215,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
City of Ladysmith
302, W 2nd St S. Allen M. Juston, Ladysmith, to Allen M. & Felicia R. Juston, Ladysmith. $92,500. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Spouse to Title
700 E 3rd St. S. James R. Vredeveld, Crossville, Tenn., to Robert and Danica J. Burch, Ladysmith. $197,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
211 Sabin Ave E. Malcolm Young, Ladysmith, to Rebecca Ollinger, Ladysmith. $9,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
1205 Barnett Rd. City of Ladysmith, A Wisconsin Municipal Corporation, Ladysmith, to City of Ladysmith, A Wisconsin Municipal Corporation, Ladysmith. $10,000. Quit Claim Deed/Creating New Parcel.
East 12th Street North. Ronald M. Charipar and Marjorie A. Charipar Revocable Trust Dated October 16, 2009, Minneapolis, Minn., to Walter S. Poradish, III, Ladysmith. $43,000. Other/Org Sale.
Park Ave E. Albert W. Boehmer II, Ladysmith, to Kathryn R. Boehmer, Ladysmith. $117,300. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
419 Menasha Avenue East. Jacqueline A. Cunningham, Ladysmith, to Stephanie Lyn Hicks, Northport, Wash. $57,800. Other/Designation Of TOD Beneficiary.
