Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces will have greater access to Wisconsin’s public higher education institutions and incentive to keep their skills in the state under legislation waiving their application fees, which cleared the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities today in a unanimous vote.
State Rep. James Edming (R-Glen Flora) and state Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere), who introduced the bipartisan measure, said removing barriers to higher education for veterans is another recruiting tool that gives Wisconsin a veteran-friendly reputation and helps the state compete for these trained workers.
The bill would create an application fee exemption for veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces applying for admission to University of Wisconsin System (UWS) institutions or a Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) district. Under current law, a student who is a service member must be given priority in registering for courses at UW System schools. A “service member” is defined as a person who has served or is serving on active duty under honorable conditions in the U.S. armed forces, in forces incorporated as part of the U.S. armed forces, in the national guard, or in a reserve component of the U.S. armed forces.
Under the bill, a UW System school may not charge an application fee to a service member applying for admission or to any program offered at the school. This act first applies to applications received for the first semester or session beginning after the effective date of the bill.
A fiscal estimate submitted to the state by the University of Wisconsin System projects the bill will decrease existing revenues.
The UW System does not have information on the number of veteran applications submitted. For the purpose of this estimate, it is assumed that the percentage of veterans versus non-veterans applying for admission is the same as the percentage of veterans versus non-veterans that are admitted. Based on this assumption, there would be 2,200 veteran applications annually. Application fees are currently waived at 10 UW System institutions. Once the current fee waiver period ends, the application fee will be $25 at all institutions except Madison. At $25 per application, this would be a loss of application fee revenue of $55,000 annually.
This estimate does not include graduate students, as application data for this population is not collected centrally. Additionally, this estimate does not account for any increase in veterans applications that might occur if the fee is waived.
The Wisconsin Technical College System also projects decreased revenue from the bill.
In Fiscal Year 2022, 3,063 students self-identified as newly enrolled veteran students and had never attended a WTCS district. The districts currently charge a $30 application fee. Under this legislation, the WTCS districts would have seen a loss of $91,890 in fiscal year 2022.
“As our men and women in the armed forces transition from the military back to civilian life, many look at continuing their education at one of our state’s outstanding public universities or technical colleges,” said Rep. Edming. “While the cost of a college application fee may not seem like a big deal, for a veteran struggling financially it could be the difference that keeps them from applying to a Wisconsin educational institution, and remaining here afterwards.”
“In addition to being a sign of gratitude for their service, waiving the application fee will help bolster the recruitment of veterans to our state’s colleges and universities,” Sen. Jacque said. “By encouraging our veterans to attend college in Wisconsin, it increases the likelihood that they stay in our state after they complete their education and help fill our state’s workforce needs.”
This proposal would apply to University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System schools for all veterans and service members who apply to any associate or bachelor’s degree program, certificate or technical diploma.
“After finishing their education, students often remain in the state where they completed their education, “Sen. Jacque said. “This bill is another way to help attract qualified, dedicated candidates to the thousands of jobs Wisconsin employers have available.”
“Many employers find themselves struggling to find skilled workers to meet their needs,” said Rep. Edming. “Encouraging our veterans to further their education in Wisconsin will also hopefully lead to them becoming part of our state’s workforce upon graduation.”
The measure (Assembly Bill 91) now heads for a vote in the full Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.