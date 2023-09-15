Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces will have greater access to Wisconsin’s public higher education institutions and incentive to keep their skills in the state under legislation waiving their application fees, which cleared the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities today in a unanimous vote.

State Rep. James Edming (R-Glen Flora) and state Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere), who introduced the bipartisan measure, said removing barriers to higher education for veterans is another recruiting tool that gives Wisconsin a veteran-friendly reputation and helps the state compete for these trained workers.

