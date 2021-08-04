Ladysmith fire chief is asking city officials to begin thinking of how it will fund the purchase of a replacement vehicle for its aging 1996 rural pumper.
Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs told city officials last week the expense could be in the range of $500,000-$600,000.
“We need to start giving some thought to replacing our rural pumper. It is from 1996 so it is getting up there in age, and I would say int he next five years you are going to have to look at doing that” Gibbs said.
There are currently no funds being set aside for this large expenditure, according to Gibbs.
In past years, fire chiefs were directed to approach the city council to request funds when vehicles were needed.
“It is going to have to be done, there is no doubt about it,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs estimates the older pumper might generate $25,000-$50,000 as a trade-in, if the city is lucky.
The department is fortunate to have two pumpers, one for city use and the other rural use. They city pumper is older, but it has less hours.
The city pumper probably will not be replaced when its time comes, according to Gibbs.
“I don’t think the city has enough funds to be able to support purchasing two trucks any more like we did before,” Gibbs said.
The replacement is not urgent at this time, Gibbs told the council. But he asked city officials to begin thinking about the large expense on the horizon.
“It definitely is gong to have to be done in the next five years, hopefully not before then. It is kind of starting to nickel and dime us. It is not drastic, but it going to,” Gibbs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.